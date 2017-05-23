Dodge puts a price tag on 2018 Challenger SRT Demon

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Wesley Wren is an associate editor at Autoweek, a sister publication of Automotive News.

Get your pocketbooks ready: Dodge released pricing on the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon. After lots of speculation, the Demon will start at $86,090 with destination fee and a gas guzzler tax. That’s not bad for a nearly purpose-built drag racer that you can drive away from a Dodge dealer.

Of course, when you drive away in your stone stock Demon, you’ll have only 808 hp feeding the Nitto drag radials. Getting the extra ponies involves checking the box for the Demon Crate, which comes with all the parts and pieces to turn this into a sub-10-second missile. The crate, which contains tools, tires, extra interior pieces and an extra ECU, will set you back a measly dollar. That’s right -- the crate is a $1 option. The rear and passenger seats are also a $1 option.

Dodge says you can get a sunroof, too, but it’ll set you back $4,995 and add even more weight. Other options like leather seats and a Harmon Kardon audio system are available; they might be a good idea if you plan on mothballing one of these and waiting for Barret-Jackson 2105, but they probably aren’t ideal if you plan on racing.

Only 3,000 2018 Dodge Challenger Demons are slated for the U.S., and 300 are going to Canada. With so few hitting the street, it's unlikely you'll lose yours in a grocery store parking lot or that you'll end up against one at your local strip.