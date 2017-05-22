Don't give up yet on EV subsidies

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

President Donald Trump and many Republicans have made no secret about their disdain for the federal tax credit for electric vehicles. And on the surface, it’s easy to see why. By 2019, by some estimates, the federal government is expected to have subsidized the EV industry to the tune of $7.5 billion.

Even worse, these benefits have gone mainly to the wealthy, and have only nudged the needle toward EV adoption on a mass scale. Despite low gasoline prices and record SUV demand, sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids managed to reach their highest levels ever in the first quarter of 2017, but that record is a paltry 42,537 units — a mere 1 percent of the overall market.

But even in light of the current SUV craze, when automakers talk about their future as “mobility companies,” that future is largely electric. Both domestic and foreign automakers have proudly promoted their plans to bring more EVs to market in the next three years, and several of today’s EVs are being used as prototypes for tomorrow’s autonomous vehicles.

But while many in the industry may believe EVs are the future, the unfortunate reality is that they’re not the present.

Lower costs, thanks to incentives, have been a factor in persuading the average shopper to opt for an EV such as Chevrolet's Bolt.

Financial incentives

While environmental pundits passionately point to Tesla’s success as proof that we’re on the cusp of an electric revolution, the fact remains: Without some kind of financial incentive, EVs are still too expensive and inconvenient for the average car shopper. Both Chevrolet’s Bolt and Tesla’s forthcoming Model 3 rely on generous government incentives to arrive at a $30,000 price point, but that’s still only slightly shy of the average transaction price of a new car (currently $34,800, according to Edmunds).

Infrastructure has improved dramatically, but we’re a long way from curing “range anxiety.” Battery technology has gotten better, but debates remain in the industry as to whether the answer is to continue to incrementally improve lithium ion technology or migrate to an entirely new chemistry to get costs in line and drive efficiency.

Automakers need consumer demand to justify r&d costs. While Tesla has proved you don’t need to lean on incentives at the high end of the market to drive adoption, Edmunds’ analysis shows low costs have been a motivating factor in persuading the average car shopper to purchase an EV. Without the carrot of a tax credit to keep monthly payments low, the mainstream EV market simply can’t sustain itself in the immediate term.

Former President Barack Obama famously claimed there would be 1 million EVs on the road by 2015, a number we haven’t hit two years later (and many experts say we won’t hit until 2020). It’s clear that when the legislation was passed that put the current limits on the federal EV tax credits, most people believed by now we’d be much further down the electric path than we are.

Protecting innovation

It’s easy to say “let the market figure it out,” but it seems shortsighted to give up on our investment at a time when EV innovation is growing and American companies such as Tesla and General Motors are the ones leading the charge. If we back away now and the EV market collapses when the tax credits run out (which Edmunds expects will happen for Tesla and GM sometime next year), suddenly the billions taxpayers have invested actually become the “money wasted” that opponents have predicted. By continuing to support the EV market until it’s fully ready to sustain itself, we’re making an investment in protecting the future of American innovation and ensuring that American companies continue to be the ones driving the future of mobility.

The current federal tax credit program isn’t perfect, and Trump and Congress should take a fresh look at it to ensure it is really encouraging mass-market adoption and not just incentivizing the purchase of a fun second vehicle for a wealthy car buyer (perhaps by taking a cue from California and instituting income caps).

But let’s not take off the training wheels when we’re closer than we ever have been to being able to ride electrically on our own.