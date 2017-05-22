Wrangler-esque hauler spotted

May 22, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Photo credit: BRIAN WILLIAMS/SPIEDBILDE
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Jeep’s first pickup in a generation was spotted in Michigan by spy photographers. The Wrangler-based midsize hauler looks like it will borrow design cues from the next-generation Wrangler. The pickup is projected to be at U.S. dealerships in 2019.

Photo credit: BRIAN WILLIAMS/SPIEDBILDE
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Future Product Design Jeep Wrangler Spy photography
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

0

Shares

Read Next

FCA's Ralph Gilles: Unleashing the 'inner racer'

'The most death-defying experience' of Tim Kuniskis' life

Out in front: Notable pace cars at Indy

Elon Musk's following helps Tesla lead Twitter engagement among brands in April

Jeep Wrangler-based pickup spotted roaming on public roads in Michigan

Major interior upgrade signaled for 2018 Wrangler

To grow globally, Jeep turned to driveline maker GKN

ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.

Automotive News Cover
Newsletters

Automotive News
Jobs Board

VIEW ALL AUTOMOTIVE JOBS
POST A JOB