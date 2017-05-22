Wrangler-esque hauler spotted
Jeep’s first pickup in a generation was spotted in Michigan by spy photographers. The Wrangler-based midsize hauler looks like it will borrow design cues from the next-generation Wrangler. The pickup is projected to be at U.S. dealerships in 2019.
FCA's Ralph Gilles: Unleashing the 'inner racer'
'The most death-defying experience' of Tim Kuniskis' life
Out in front: Notable pace cars at Indy
Elon Musk's following helps Tesla lead Twitter engagement among brands in April
Jeep Wrangler-based pickup spotted roaming on public roads in Michigan
Major interior upgrade signaled for 2018 Wrangler
To grow globally, Jeep turned to driveline maker GKN
FCA's Ralph Gilles: Unleashing the 'inner racer'
'The most death-defying experience' of Tim Kuniskis' life
Out in front: Notable pace cars at Indy
Elon Musk's following helps Tesla lead Twitter engagement among brands in April
Jeep Wrangler-based pickup spotted roaming on public roads in Michigan
Major interior upgrade signaled for 2018 Wrangler
To grow globally, Jeep turned to driveline maker GKN
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.