Mark Reuss, in the 'knothole'

GM's Mark Reuss heads to the Milford Proving Ground on Fridays for "knothole rides" -- test drives that help work out kinks in upcoming cars. Photo credit: GREG HORVATH

GENERAL MOTORS MILFORD PROVING GROUND, Milford, Mich.

Mark Reuss is a V-8 Corvette kind of guy in a four-cylinder Equinox world.

But as much as Reuss, a licensed road racer who created General Motors' Performance Division, relishes the fast lane, his appreciation for the carpool lane also runs deep. He gets a thrill from precise steering, silky handling around corners, whisper-quiet cabins and ingenious ways of adding convenience and utility.

"I do, and I think everybody on the team does, too, because we know where the volume is, and we know the exposure to the customer base is going to be much higher on some of those crossover segments," said Reuss, GM's head of global product development since January 2014.

"I get as much excitement out of driving an Equinox for two weeks before we ship it to dealers, because I know our dealers are going to be thrilled selling those to customers," he said. "They surprise and delight people in a different way than a Camaro or Corvette, but the effort and the work that goes into one of those is equal and sometimes harder to do from a styling standpoint than our halo vehicles."

Reuss met with Automotive News this month at GM's Milford Proving Ground, a 4,000-acre, 93-year-old campus just beyond the fringe of Detroit's suburban sprawl. Each Friday he, GM President Dan Ammann and various engineers gather here to put the company's upcoming vehicles through their paces on the surrounding rural roads. The tests, known as "knothole rides," also involve seat time in the outgoing model, if there is one, and the rival vehicles GM aims to beat.

Reuss drives the Camaro GT4.R race car on the 2.8-mile Milford Road Course, above. Photo credit: GREG HORVATH

A week earlier, the group had driven the 2018 Buick Enclave with all of its final calibrations complete.

"It's really exciting -- how quiet it is and how fluid it is," Reuss said. "To drive it against the competition, that's highly satisfying."

Reuss, 53, had little choice but to love fast cars. His father, Lloyd, whose 35-year career at GM included stints as the chief engineer for Buick and Chevrolet and culminated with an unexpectedly brief tenure as company president, took him to countless races. They sat overlooking Turn One at the Indianapolis 500 each year.

"Seeing that much horsepower coming down the front straight and into the first turn of Indy," Reuss recalled, "the hair on the back of your neck stands up, and I was hooked -- big time."

Reuss' first car was a 1967 Camaro. His uncle, then a Chevrolet dealer in St. Louis, found the car. Reuss bought it there for $1,300 and brought it back to Michigan to fix up.

"I restored probably 15 to 20 cars here and kept moving up until I could afford a Corvette," said Reuss, whom GM hired as a mechanical engineering intern in 1983.

During the interview, a cold rain slicked the pavement outside the GM shuttle bus where Reuss sat. He seemed to pay little notice after stepping out to examine the Camaro GT4.R race car he had come to try out on the Milford Road Course, a winding 2.8-mile validation circuit prized for its incorporation of signature features from famed tracks elsewhere in the world.

Though the uncooperative weather kept Reuss from opening the throttle while zipping through puddles on some of the track's 18 turns, he emerged from the cockpit after a few laps with a wide grin.

"You should be really proud of this," he told the on-site team from Pratt & Miller, which built it from a Camaro ZL1 1LE.

"This was a great excuse to get into that car," he said of the interview, before hurrying off to that day's knothole ride. "It's definitely a change from driving pickup trucks."Reuss helped initiate the knothole process in 2006. It's aimed at ensuring GM's vehicles are better than the competition by bringing executives and engineers together at various stages of the development work. The process starts even before a vehicle is designed, with a "target setting" ride to evaluate the competitor that GM sees as the best vehicle in a given segment and wants to surpass.





As more product testing occurs on computers to save money and time, Reuss said the knothole rides are even more critical.

"When the business was distressed, we probably concentrated too much on math data and simulation," he said. "What you don't get is a total customer focus on regular use and being the eyes and ears of the customer years before the customer can actually articulate what they want. You're able to project that from a human standpoint and see that in a hardware stage that a simulation can't get. It helps us tell whether we're going to be able to win or not. That's invaluable."

Ken Morris, GM's vice president of global product integrity, said having Reuss and a few other leaders with the ability to really push a vehicle and validate it thoroughly has made a big difference.

"For a long time, there was nobody at an executive level to do that," said Morris, who is part of the regular knothole group. "We provide a consistent set of directions and feedback that I don't feel we had as a company 20 years ago."

Reuss straps into the Camaro GT4.R. Photo credit: GREG HORVATH

Reuss, who is certified as an industry pool test driver at the Nurburgring Motorsport Racetrack in Germany, has effectively been GM's preeminent "car guy" since Bob Lutz retired in 2010. In his prior role as president of GM North America, Reuss got Chevy back into IndyCar racing in 2012 after a seven-year absence and made motorsports a bigger part of GM's business. GM engineers now frequently cycle through the company's racing programs.

"Those are great places to learn how to do that stuff very quickly and in a very technical, performance-based place where it has to work and it has to last," he said. "It's a huge benefit for us."

And that goes far beyond building speedy sports cars.

"When people that aren't in the industry think about the performance of a vehicle, they'll literally translate that into going fast," Reuss said. "It's also making vehicles for people to use every day that are really fun. Having vehicles steer well and brake well, that have great noise and vibration -- those are why people love them and come back. For me that's really exciting and really rewarding."