In the Netflix documentary "Abstract: The Art of Design," FCA global design chief Ralph Gilles zips through the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in his custom Viper ACR. Photo credit: NETFLIX

There's no disputing it -- Ralph Gilles is one of the coolest guys in the auto industry.

But when does Fiat Chrysler Auto-mobiles' global head of design achieve peak cool?

That's easy: when his eyes are peering out from deep within a racing helmet, tracking the line into the apex of his next hard turn on a track in a high-powered Viper ACR.

Gilles works on his Viper ACR -- the first one ever built -- in his garage at home. Photo credit: NETFLIX

I've ridden shotgun with Gilles twice -- the first time, at the Sonoma Raceway in 2013, after his beloved Viper was resurrected from the trash heap of Chrysler's 2009 bankruptcy and lovingly improved.

The second time was a year later at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, with Gilles driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT.

I remembered those harrowing rides this spring while watching a new hourlong documentary on Gilles on Netflix. Abstract: The Art of Design tracked Gilles as he and his team developed the Chrysler Portal concept a year ago. But it was his comments about racing in the documentary that revealed what drives one of Detroit's top designers.

Gilles' custom Viper ACR Photo credit: NETFLIX

"I have an inner racer inside of me," Gilles explains in the film. "I've been watching racing since I was a kid. I went to four different driving schools in a span of six years, and briefly competed. But the part that speaks to me even to this day, and why I do it, is the escape."

As his custom-built black Viper ACR powers around the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in northern Ohio, Gilles explains the intricate 650-hp ballet.

"When I'm driving a car, literally, the world melts away," Gilles says in the film. "You and the machine meld together. Everything kind of goes into slow motion, and you're dancing with the car. I come alive in a way."

Gilles, the former head of the Dodge and SRT brands, shares his passion for racing with his wife, Doris. In the film, she is shown racing an Alfa Romeo 4C with her helmeted husband coaching from the passenger's seat.

Though Abstract: The Art of Design shows Gilles racing historic Alfa Romeos, he makes clear that his heart belongs to the Viper. Gilles owns the first-ever Viper ACR, signed on the boot by workers at Conner Avenue Assembly in Detroit, where it was built.

"The Viper's a big part of what turned me on about Chrysler," a wistful Gilles explains. "At the time when the Viper came out, it had double the horsepower of the Mustang. It was the fastest car you could buy. Insanely large engine, a V-10 that was 8 liters. I mean, just enormous. And you could buy that car for less than $50,000 when it came out, so it was unheard of."