Racing scenes inspire Mazda's top designer

Ikuo Maeda, above in his racing suit, says the competition benefits his work in the studio in countless ways.

OKAYAMA INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, Mimasaka, Japan

Before strapping on his helmet and buckling into his white No. 30 Mazda MX-5 Miata from pit No. 11-A, Ikuo Maeda observes certain rituals.

Don't eat breakfast. That just sends all the energy to your stomach, he says.

But do drink plenty of barley tea to stay hydrated during the race. And take in coffee -- today Wonda-brand, black and canned -- and Arinamin V energy drinks to stoke that caffeine rush.

Most important: Get into the zone. Maeda skulks around the pits. He slouches cross-armed and brooding in a collapsible lawn chair, legs outstretched, visualizing the circuit.

When he's like that it's best not to talk to Mazda Motor Corp.'s master designer -- the man who penned the RX-8 sports car and the current MX-5 Miata, the very car he's driving today.

"All I need to do is to get into the right mindset," says Maeda, 57, Mazda's managing executive officer in charge of global design and brand style. "I need a bit of tension. The difficult part is creating a state where I keep my mind sharp but my body relaxed."

It's just before the morning time trials of the Mazda Party Race, an amateur series of four competitions a year around Japan. The April 2 run at the Okayama International Circuit in the wooded hills of western Japan is just an opening act for the day's main event, a Formula 3 race.

But there's no other event even on Maeda's radar.

He points over his shoulder. It's his archrival, last year's defending champion. Eiichi "Eddie" Honda is a loud, gregarious businessman who runs a chain of dry cleaning shops.

"My strategy is: Keep that person from overtaking me," Maeda says.

Above, Maeda prepares for a race by visualizing the circuit.

Speedy and Steve McQueen

The quiet and circumspect Maeda, with his full head of steely gray hair and an artsy goatee, is as close to Mazda royalty as they come. His father, Matasaburo Maeda, was also a famous stylist at the Hiroshima-based carmaker, winning global acclaim for designing the RX-7.

Yet, it was Hollywood, not his father, that put Maeda on his 35-year career track with Mazda.

When Maeda was a boy, he saw the 1971 Steve McQueen racing epic Le Mans.

"I bought a ticket with my pocket money and went to see it at the movie theater on my own," Maeda recalls. "It was then that I decided I would like to get a job related to automobiles."





At university, he studied industrial design -- and cultivated his need for speed. He cut his teeth on the Gymkhana circuit, a kind of slalom competition, and moved on to other diversions.

"While I was driving in a rally, I failed to make a turn on a mountain road, and my car fell into a valley," he says. "The car flipped around twice and crashed into a river down below."

Old habits die hard. Maeda was infamous at Mazda for having his license revoked as a youngster. They nicknamed him Speedy. It was only three years ago when he finally attained the coveted gold-striped license bestowed upon law-abiding Japanese drivers with spotless records.

"As I put on years and became an adult, I don't speed around like a kid anymore," he says.

Yet, he quickly proves that wrong in his open-top MX-5 Miata during the eight-lap qualifying race. Maeda takes the pole and seems quite satisfied he might also be taking home the trophy.

"I hope I can take the lead and keep it all the way through the finish," he says.

Adrenalin rush

Maeda, donning a red, black and white racing suit emblazoned with Mazda's "Skyactiv Technology" insignia and his blood type, Rh+O, stitched into the belt, says racing benefits his work in the studio in countless ways. For starters, it cultivates focus and poise under pressure.

"It's just like when I sometimes make a presentation about design in front of thousands of people. It feels similar," he says of racing. "I need to stay focused yet appeal emotionally to an audience. My racing experience can benefit me when I do presentations."

Then there is the creative muse. Racing offers unique glimpses of cars pushed to their limits: The look of the outside tires digging under the fenders as the cars tilt into a sharp turn. The way cars seize and rock forward when slamming on the brakes.

"When two cars race against each other, I find that a cool-looking car looks really cool," Maeda says. "I remember very well the car shapes and scenes I see when driving."

It creates a kind of palette in his mind for future designs.

"There is a stock of various scenes in my mind when I imagine and design a car," Maeda says.

"Having a mental picture of a racing scene is really good for further stimulating imagination because ordinary people don't get to have such an image."

Injecting exhilaration into the designs is key for Mazda with its heritage of the RX rotary and MX roadster families of sporty vehicles. Protecting that DNA was burned into Maeda early on.

In the early 1970s, Japan's racing scene was dominated by the unbeatable Nissan Skyline GT-R. Then came the new Mazda Savanna RX-3, with its rotary engine, and a glorious rivalry was born. Maeda still remembers accompanying his father to the Fuji 500-mile Tourist Trophy Race where the RX-3 stopped the GT-R's legendary winning streak at 49 races.

"I had an adrenalin rush," he recalls. Maeda races partly to promote that same enthusiasm.

"One role for me is to create that kind of culture within the company, and I have been trying to lead that effort," he says. "Now, many Mazda executives take part in races. They don't necessarily participate in top tier races, but they do enter races as beginners."

A few more laps

The adrenalin is pumping again when Maeda suits up for the afternoon final.

He's not talking again, and no one's talking to him, as he climbs into No. 30 at the front of the grid. Next to him is the only other Mazda employee behind the wheel of another car today, a young bean counter from the finance department. Eager Eddie is behind them both.

The flag falls and both Mazda men gun it past the grandstands to turn one. It's a mad dash to see who can tuck into the corner first. But the young upstart pulls the upset, just edging his elder.

The rest of the race goes no better for Maeda, despite clocking an average speed of 68 mph.

Taking the checkered flag is none other than Eddie Honda.

As for Maeda, he was bumped off the podium with a fourth-place finish.

Afterward, in the pits, the erstwhile rivals recount race-time exploits and excuses. If only he had led into that first turn, Maeda insists, the race would have ended differently.

But being a prominent executive carries certain moderating responsibilities.

"Because I am a Mazda leader, I should never bump into other cars," he says. "So, when another car approaches, I give in a little. That's why the others were coming at me."

The season is only half over, however, and Maeda is already looking ahead.

"I am not happy about this ranking. Not at all," he says. "Next time, I will try to come out on top from the get-go and keep the lead all the way through to the end."

"If I'm driving in the lead, I want to finish the race as soon as possible," he adds. "If I am not in the lead, I want to keep driving just a few more laps."