Aston Martin lands Tom Brady for endorsement deal

First there was Bond. Now there is Brady.

British ultraluxury brand Aston Martin signed New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to a long-term endorsement deal in which the Super Bowl MVP will be the focal point of a marketing campaign and will "curate" his own Aston vehicle.

The marketing campaign includes an episodic content series, "Category of One," premiering this year. Brady's team told Aston Martin that he has had "no prior long-term automotive partnerships." Brady made a brief cameo in a Dodge Dart television ad in 2012.

"As a long-time fan and driver I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company's history," Brady said in a statement Friday.

The choice of Brady to endorse the brand made famous by James Bond may help Aston break further into the American market.

"I think he's one of the most significant figures in America today," said Matthew Clarke, a spokesman for Aston Martin. "He's the ultimate of his craft. He's at the pinnacle of his career. It makes him a great choice for us."

As part of the deal, Brady plans to customize a vehicle based on the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S. The process will be documented and revealed over time, Aston said, and the vehicle will be unveiled this summer. Twelve Brady-inspired models will be produced at the company's factory in Gaydon, England, and sold to the public.

Last year worldwide, Aston posted a 1.9 percent gain in vehicle sales to 3,687 units.

Brady drives a 2017 Aston Martin DB11. The V-12 powered, four-seat DB11 starts at $214,820, including shipping and the gas-guzzler tax, in the U.S.