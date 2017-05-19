U.S. regulators to announce VW diesel fix approval for 84,000 vehicles
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board are expected to announce approval of a fix for about 84,000 older Volkswagen diesel vehicles that can emit excess emissions, two sources briefed on the matter said.
Volkswagen agreed last year to offer to buy back up to 475,000 U.S. diesel vehicles or offer fixes if regulators approved. Friday's announcement is expected to cover a fix for 84,390 2012-2014 Passat diesel vehicles with automatic transmissions.
In January, regulators approved a fix for 67,000 2015 model diesels, leaving around 325,000 vehicles still awaiting approval for a fix.
