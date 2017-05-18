VW's Mueller says successor likely to come from within, report says
FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen will likely pick a new CEO from within the carmaker's own ranks, CEO Matthias Mueller told German daily Handelsblatt.
"I am already in talks with the supervisory board about who could be my successor," Handelsblatt quoted Mueller as saying.
Mueller's contract is not due to expire until mid 2020, but the process of picking a new leader needs to be initiated with plenty of advance notice, Handelsblatt said.
"It is important and a signal for the company if my successor comes from within our own ranks," Mueller told the paper.
Candidates should have international experience and not become consumed by day-to-day operations while focusing on big picture strategic initiatives, the paper said, quoting Mueller.
VW acknowledged its CEO had given an interview to Handelsblatt.
"We are thinking today about how we can better position Volkswagen in future, and this includes succession planning," a spokesman said on Thursday, declining to discuss potential candidates.
The Handelsblatt interview comes a day after German prosecutors said they were formally investigating executives at VW's biggest shareholder, Porsche SE, over whether they informed markets in a timely manner about the potential risks from VW's emissions scandal.
Mueller is a management board member at Porsche SE, the family-owned holding company which controls 52.2 percent of VW's voting shares.
Mueller said the Porsche SE board had not neglected its duties. "We are convinced that we fulfilled capital market disclosure requirements in an orderly and responsible manner," Handelsblatt quoted him as saying.
"Personally I have nothing to answer for," he added.
Audi pledges transparency amid emissions probes
Elon Musk's following helps Tesla lead Twitter engagement among brands in April
Former FBI boss expected to leave role at Takata fund to head U.S. election probe
Audi CEO Stadler's contract to be extended to end of 2022
VW CEO, chairman investigated over Porsche shares, prosecutors confirm
Lamborghini's first SUV will pump out 650 hp
Prosecutor's search of VW's law firm was legal, court rules
Audi pledges transparency amid emissions probes
Elon Musk's following helps Tesla lead Twitter engagement among brands in April
Former FBI boss expected to leave role at Takata fund to head U.S. election probe
Audi CEO Stadler's contract to be extended to end of 2022
VW CEO, chairman investigated over Porsche shares, prosecutors confirm
Lamborghini's first SUV will pump out 650 hp
Prosecutor's search of VW's law firm was legal, court rules
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.