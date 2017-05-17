AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 5/16/2017

Renault aims for the next level

May 17, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Play button Previous Weeks
Play button Top Videos of the Year
Play button Top Videos of All Time

A man with lofty ambitions is the highest-ranked newest commercial to join our weekly viral video chart.

In the clip "New Renault Megane," the automaker shows a smartly dressed man in a nice home getting ready for his work day.

He's reading a magazine with "CEO OF THE YEAR" on the cover in bold lettering, and smiles knowingly.

He gets behind the wheel of a Renault Megane and drives to work, where he confidently walks toward a door labeled "CEO" ... only to make a sharp right turn to sit at a computer amongst other employees; the narrator remarks: "Next level starts with the attitude."

The Renault video comes in at No. 4 with 1,252,185 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Peugeot, Skoda and BMW also had new videos join the chart this week.

Hyundai's "Shackleton's Return" was the top-watched video this week with 14,510,508 views.

1
1%
Shackleton's Return
Shackleton's Return Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 14,510,508
Last week: 1
 
2
-66%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,976,303
Last week: 2
 
3
-68%
Where Too Much Is Just Right
Where Too Much Is Just Right BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,267,838
Last week: 3
 
4
NEW
New Renault Megane
New Renault Megane Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,252,185
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
#SUVPeugeot5008
#SUVPeugeot5008 Peugeot
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,204,620
Last week: NEW
 
6
NEW
Prudential RideLondon
Prudential RideLondon SKODA
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,091,751
Last week: NEW
 
7
-58%
Alien
Alien Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 972,349
Last week: 5
 
8
66%
#TigorStyleback
#TigorStyleback Tata Motors
NA
This week
(True Reach): 969,403
Last week: 8
 
9
NEW
Driver Training
Driver Training BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 964,224
Last week: NEW
 
10
RETURNEE
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 933,079
Last week: RETURNEE
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video

25

Shares

Read Next

GM gets its groove back with suppliers

For 2018 Odyssey, a shift in shifters

Marketers call for less car, more heart

High school's work program feeds industry's talent pool

Malcolm Bricklin's next bright idea

Mazda's 2% solution

Rising inventories due mostly to GM

In new automotive era, even Toyota struggles
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters