Renault aims for the next level

A man with lofty ambitions is the highest-ranked newest commercial to join our weekly viral video chart.

In the clip "New Renault Megane," the automaker shows a smartly dressed man in a nice home getting ready for his work day.

He's reading a magazine with "CEO OF THE YEAR" on the cover in bold lettering, and smiles knowingly.

He gets behind the wheel of a Renault Megane and drives to work, where he confidently walks toward a door labeled "CEO" ... only to make a sharp right turn to sit at a computer amongst other employees; the narrator remarks: "Next level starts with the attitude."

The Renault video comes in at No. 4 with 1,252,185 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Peugeot, Skoda and BMW also had new videos join the chart this week.

Hyundai's "Shackleton's Return" was the top-watched video this week with 14,510,508 views.