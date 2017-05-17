Volvo prices new XC60 at $42,495
BARCELONA, Spain -- U.S. pricing for the redesigned 2018 Volvo XC60 will begin at $42,495, including shipping.
Volvo Cars released pricing details on the upcoming midsize crossover Wednesday at a press event here. The vehicle went into production in April and is to arrive at dealerships in August.
The XC60 will come in three trim levels: the base Momentum, R-Design -- or sport -- and the luxury Inscription.
Pricing for the XC60 is in line with rivals such as the Audi Q5, which starts at $42,475, and the BMW X3, with a base price of $41,045. Both prices include shipping.
Volvo CEO says new generation of diesel engines could be the last
Volvo, Google team up for Android-based infotainment system
Ford was a poor caretaker for Volvo
Volvo first-quarter profit rises 11%
Lynk & CO picks San Francisco as U.S. beachhead
Volvo confirms China production for first EV
How Volvo defied the odds
Volvo CEO says new generation of diesel engines could be the last
Volvo, Google team up for Android-based infotainment system
Ford was a poor caretaker for Volvo
Volvo first-quarter profit rises 11%
Lynk & CO picks San Francisco as U.S. beachhead
Volvo confirms China production for first EV
How Volvo defied the odds
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.