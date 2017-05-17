Volvo prices new XC60 at $42,495

Volvo expects to begin delivering the XC60 in the U.S. in August.
BARCELONA, Spain -- U.S. pricing for the redesigned 2018 Volvo XC60 will begin at $42,495, including shipping.

Volvo Cars released pricing details on the upcoming midsize crossover Wednesday at a press event here. The vehicle went into production in April and is to arrive at dealerships in August.

The XC60 will come in three trim levels: the base Momentum, R-Design -- or sport -- and the luxury Inscription.

Pricing for the XC60 is in line with rivals such as the Audi Q5, which starts at $42,475, and the BMW X3, with a base price of $41,045. Both prices include shipping.

