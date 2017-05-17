Audi to extend CEO Stadler's contract through end of 2022, report says
BERLIN -- Audi CEO Rupert Stadler's contract will be extended by another five years through 2022, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The Volkswagen luxury division's supervisory board will approve a third term for Stadler at a meeting later on Wednesday, two sources close to VW group told Reuters.
The contract of Stadler, who has been under fire in recent months for his handling of the carmaker's diesel emissions scandal, will be extended through Dec. 31, 2022, the sources said. His current contract is due to expire at the end of this year.
Audi declined comment.
VW CEO, chairman investigated over Porsche shares, prosecutors confirm
Lamborghini's first SUV will pump out 650 hp
Prosecutor's search of VW's law firm was legal, court rules
Don't let VW fund become Tobacco 2.0
VW expands U.S. recall to 292,000 Porsche, Audi models on fire risk
VW hit with U.S. unfair labor practice complaint at Tenn. plant
VW labor chief pay probed by German prosecutors
VW CEO, chairman investigated over Porsche shares, prosecutors confirm
Lamborghini's first SUV will pump out 650 hp
Prosecutor's search of VW's law firm was legal, court rules
Don't let VW fund become Tobacco 2.0
VW expands U.S. recall to 292,000 Porsche, Audi models on fire risk
VW hit with U.S. unfair labor practice complaint at Tenn. plant
VW labor chief pay probed by German prosecutors
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.