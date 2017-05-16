Honda Civic Type R on track in new campaign

The TV spot will air during several major sporting events this month.

Prepping for the launch of the Civic Type R, Honda unveiled a new television spot emphasizing the car's racing roots.

The campaign, "Racing at Heart," features Type R, Civic Si and Ridgeline pickups, teasing Honda's involvement in racing programs like Verizon IndyCar Series and the Red Bull Global Rallycross.

The spot opens with a white and red Baja Ridgeline off-road rally truck ripping through desert sands, morphing quickly into the GRC Civic Coupe, a sport compact drift car, before hitting an urban racetrack.

While on the track, the Coupe is stripped, revealing beneath a pixilated coat of Honda's Formula One Indy car to complete the circuit. The ad closes when the three production versions pull up to a voiceover: "Whether it looks like a truck, a sedan, or a coupe, inside is the heart of a racecar."

The TV spot will air during the NBA Conference Finals, the NHL Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Finals, as well as during the 2017 Indianapolis 500 on May 28 and subsequent qualifying events.

"Racing is a core part of Honda DNA and for over 60 years the new technologies and challenging spirit we gain on the track translates into the high level of performance in the vehicles we make for our customers," Susie Rossick, a spokesperson for the company, said in a release.

Dealership debuts for the Type R are slated for late spring. The price has not yet been announced.