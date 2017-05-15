Obituaries

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Frank Faga

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Frank Faga, a manager at several General Motors plants, died April 20. He was 91.

A graduate of General Motors Institute in Flint, Mich., Faga spent his early years at the Fisher Body plants in Flint and Lansing, Mich. He would alter manage plants in the Detroit area and Atlanta. After retiring from GM in 1990, Faga became an automotive manufacturing consultant.

Ken Kerley

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- California dealer Ken Kerley died May 3. He was 79.

A lifelong San Jose resident, Kerley opened a used-car lot, then joined his father at Joe Kerley Lincoln-Mercury. He worked more than 50 years in automotive retail.

Robert Olsen

WOBURN, Mass. -- Massachusetts dealer Robert Olsen died May 5. He was 96.

The Minneapolis native began his automotive career with Buick, where he rose to Boston regional zone manager. He later started R.C. Olsen Cadillac in Woburn, which he ran for more than 50 years.