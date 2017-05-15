Obituaries
Frank Faga
SARASOTA, Fla. -- Frank Faga, a manager at several General Motors plants, died April 20. He was 91.
A graduate of General Motors Institute in Flint, Mich., Faga spent his early years at the Fisher Body plants in Flint and Lansing, Mich. He would alter manage plants in the Detroit area and Atlanta. After retiring from GM in 1990, Faga became an automotive manufacturing consultant.
Ken Kerley
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- California dealer Ken Kerley died May 3. He was 79.
A lifelong San Jose resident, Kerley opened a used-car lot, then joined his father at Joe Kerley Lincoln-Mercury. He worked more than 50 years in automotive retail.
Robert Olsen
WOBURN, Mass. -- Massachusetts dealer Robert Olsen died May 5. He was 96.
The Minneapolis native began his automotive career with Buick, where he rose to Boston regional zone manager. He later started R.C. Olsen Cadillac in Woburn, which he ran for more than 50 years.
Obituary
Obituaries
Bob White, founder of the Canadian Auto Workers, dies at 81
Baker 'put Land Rover on the map'
Bill Baker, who 'put Land Rover on the map,' dies at 72
Obituaries
Metro Detroit auto dealer Jack Demmer dies at 93
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.