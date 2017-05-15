Lincoln's Chauffeur trial starts in 2nd city

DETROIT -- Saying that its Chauffeur program is "generating a lot of interest," Ford Motor Co.'s Lincoln luxury brand has expanded the recently launched pilot program to a second market: San Diego.
The program, called Lincoln Chauffeur, lets users summon a chauffeur -- with the tap of a smartphone button -- to drive them around in their own car. It was launched last month in Miami.
Clients can also ask the chauffeur to run errands, such as getting fuel or groceries, or picking up kids from school. The service is $30 an hour.
"This service is generating a lot of interest among Lincoln owners," Eric Cin, Lincoln client services manager, said in a statement. "They're using it for dinner dates, for doctor appointments; they're recognizing just how convenient it is to have this option available."
Lincoln Chauffeur is one of a number of initiatives the brand is testing as it attempts to differentiate itself through unique service-based experiences. Last year, the brand became the first luxury make to include pickup and delivery service for all nameplates.
Ford plans to cut global workforce by 10%, reports say
Ford's Farley will speak at Europe congress
Ford rebuffs critics of its tech investments
Virtual meeting met with mixed reviews
Explorer can't handle Canada's prairie mud
Is the 2017 Ford GT the best road-going racer ever?
Ford of Canada recalls F-150s over brake issue after government pressure
Ford plans to cut global workforce by 10%, reports say
Ford's Farley will speak at Europe congress
Ford rebuffs critics of its tech investments
Virtual meeting met with mixed reviews
Explorer can't handle Canada's prairie mud
Is the 2017 Ford GT the best road-going racer ever?
Ford of Canada recalls F-150s over brake issue after government pressure
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.