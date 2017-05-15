Lincoln's Chauffeur trial starts in 2nd city

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

DETROIT -- Saying that its Chauffeur program is "generating a lot of interest," Ford Motor Co.'s Lincoln luxury brand has expanded the recently launched pilot program to a second market: San Diego.

The program, called Lincoln Chauffeur, lets users summon a chauffeur -- with the tap of a smartphone button -- to drive them around in their own car. It was launched last month in Miami.

Clients can also ask the chauffeur to run errands, such as getting fuel or groceries, or picking up kids from school. The service is $30 an hour.

"This service is generating a lot of interest among Lincoln owners," Eric Cin, Lincoln client services manager, said in a statement. "They're using it for dinner dates, for doctor appointments; they're recognizing just how convenient it is to have this option available."

Lincoln Chauffeur is one of a number of initiatives the brand is testing as it attempts to differentiate itself through unique service-based experiences. Last year, the brand became the first luxury make to include pickup and delivery service for all nameplates.