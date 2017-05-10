AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 5/9/2017

Life's a beach in BMW's latest M website video

May 10, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Play button Previous Weeks
Play button Top Videos of the Year
Play button Top Videos of All Time

BMW is not above using a little humor to spread the word about its new M performance sub-brand website. Its ad "Where Too Much is Just Right" is the latest spot to join our weekly viral video chart.

In the spot, a man behind the wheel of a low-stance M4 coupe pulls up to a stop light, enjoying the view as women walk past headed for a beach. As he follows their path, and his head turns left, he's assaulted with the unflattering view of a man's tight-fitting bike shorts.

The video then cuts away to different clips of various M models, tagged with labels like "too low," "too bold," "too slanted," "too powerful" and "too wicked," all this before teasing the new website, BMW-M.com, which gets the ultimate label: "Where too much is just right."

The automaker launched the website earlier this month and it features articles, videos and will eventually have an online community area for M owners.

The BMW video comes in at No. 3 with 3,931,966 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. Hyundai's "Shackleton's Return" was once again the top-watched video this week with 14,371,468 views.

Dodge, Chevrolet, Porsche and Peugeot also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
-39%
Shackleton's Return
Shackleton's Return Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 14,371,468
Last week: 1
 
2
100%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,806,869
Last week: 2
 
3
NEW
Where Too Much Is Just Right
Where Too Much Is Just Right BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,931,966
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
Brotherhood of Muscle
Brotherhood of Muscle Dodge
GSD&M
This week
(True Reach): 3,418,592
Last week: NEW
 
5
64%
Alien
Alien Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,325,418
Last week: 6
 
6
NEW
Generations
Generations Chevrolet
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,317,403
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
Guinness World Record
Guinness World Record Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 814,259
Last week: NEW
 
8
-56%
#TigorStyleback
#TigorStyleback Tata Motors
NA
This week
(True Reach): 584,790
Last week: 7
 
9
NEW
i-Cockpit
i-Cockpit Peugeot
NA
This week
(True Reach): 550,106
Last week: NEW
 
10
RETURNEE
Suzuki Saturdays
Suzuki Saturdays Suzuki
NA
This week
(True Reach): 536,142
Last week: RETURNEE
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video

25

Shares

Read Next

Survivors of DMS shifts tell their tales

Toyota Financial growing -- and moving

Nissan's radical strategy for the Titan pickup

Discounting is up, but so are average transaction prices

Elite brands give dealership group a halo

Ford's Hot Shot on-demand parts delivery grows rapidly

Dealers race to keep pace with Google marketing

Fresh product lets Toyota's marketers 'cut loose'
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters