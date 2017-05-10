Life's a beach in BMW's latest M website video

BMW is not above using a little humor to spread the word about its new M performance sub-brand website. Its ad "Where Too Much is Just Right" is the latest spot to join our weekly viral video chart.

In the spot, a man behind the wheel of a low-stance M4 coupe pulls up to a stop light, enjoying the view as women walk past headed for a beach. As he follows their path, and his head turns left, he's assaulted with the unflattering view of a man's tight-fitting bike shorts.

The video then cuts away to different clips of various M models, tagged with labels like "too low," "too bold," "too slanted," "too powerful" and "too wicked," all this before teasing the new website, BMW-M.com, which gets the ultimate label: "Where too much is just right."

The automaker launched the website earlier this month and it features articles, videos and will eventually have an online community area for M owners.

The BMW video comes in at No. 3 with 3,931,966 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. Hyundai's "Shackleton's Return" was once again the top-watched video this week with 14,371,468 views.

Dodge, Chevrolet, Porsche and Peugeot also had new videos join the chart this week.