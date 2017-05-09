Jaguar Land Rover doubles down on diesel

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Jay Ramey is an associate editor with Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News.

Despite a number of automakers curtailing plans for diesel offerings or development, some are doubling down on a bet made well before Volkswagen's diesel emissions violations developed. Jaguar Land Rover rolled out new diesel models just as the VW diesel crisis began taking its toll and remains committed to the technology as several competitors, including VW, rush into electric vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth told Autocar that the automaker will devote more efforts to promote modern diesel technology, citing its widespread use in commercial vehicles among other factors.

“The latest diesel technology is really such a step in emissions, performance, particulates; it’s better for the environment when compared to [an equivalent] petrol," Speth told Autocar. "Diesel has to -- needs to -- have a future.”

Speth is quick to distinguish between old diesel technology and new, highlighting the fact that the latest diesels have become much cleaner, even though in the public eye the distinction may be lost in light of the VW scandal.

"This kind of manipulation software is not acceptable. Unfortunately, the whole automotive industry suffers, not just Volkswagen." Speth told Autocar.

The CEO is not advocating for diesels to stay forever -- he sees an electric takeover in the relatively near future as inevitable -- but the step toward reducing emissions levels still lies in improved diesel technology.

"The future is pure battery electric vehicles. No other technology will bring that freedom," Speth added.

The CEO's comments come at a delicate time for diesel models in the U.S. and overseas. While the VW diesel crisis has certainly affected consumer perception of diesels in the U.S., now threatening to mire Mercedes-Benz and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the effect of the crisis in Europe has been different. As a number of regulatory bodies have launched investigations into certain automakers' use of auxiliary emissions control devices and millions of VW Group vehicles are under recall, the crisis has not made a significant dent in the sales of diesel models in Europe, which still make up a large chunk of the entire vehicle population in Western and Eastern Europe.

It remains to be seen if U.S. regulators will share Jaguar Land Rover's enthusiasm for diesels going forward; until the Trump administration signaled its intention to relax fuel economy and emissions standards, prospects for diesel in the U.S. looked limited at best, with impending 2018 legislation making VW throw in the towel instead of waiting for tighter regulations.

Mercedes-Benz and BMW, the other European automakers with diesels still on the menu, have hedged their bets by offering a very limited selection of diesel engines stateside.

Jaguar offers the XE sedan with a diesel engine in America, powered by a 2.0-liter turbodiesel inline-four good for 180 hp and 318 pounds-feet of torque, while the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Discovery offer a 3.0-liter turbodiesel that generates 254 hp and 443 pounds-feet of torque. The new Range Rover Velar will offer the same 2.0-liter turbodiesel inline-four shared with the Jaguar XE sedan when it goes on sale in late 2017.