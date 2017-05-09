Time for another look at the midsize 5-door hatchback

The author's 1985 Rover with the rear seats folded down to make room for a full-sized cruiser bicycle in 50.1 cubic feet of storage. Photo credit: RICHARD TRUETT

The product development team at General Motors under Mark Reuss is not afraid to take chances, and some, such as the reintroduction of the midsize Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups, have been home runs.

Other nonmainstream cars, such as the Chevrolet Bolt battery-electric car and Buick Cascada convertible, have generated OK U.S. sales but have not lit up the scoreboard -- yet.

This fall, GM will take another chance with the redesigned Buick Regal, which will be available in a body style that has never broken out of niche status in North America: the midsize five-door hatchback.

(Full disclosure: I own a five-door hatchback, a 1985 Rover 2600S that I imported from Britain last year. A couple of reasons I bought it: I like the sporty look of five-door hatchbacks and the utility they offer, and the Rover is a fast-rising classic in England.)

As I sat in the driver’s seat of the Vauxhall version of the Regal Sportback at the Geneva auto show in March -- with the rear seats folded down -- I thought of how GM might market this car in the United States.

While GM may be highly profitable these days, the company could be doing much better. There isn’t a lousy vehicle in the company’s portfolio, but there is a weak point: marketing. Product development builds compelling, high-quality products, such as the diesel-powered Chevrolet Cruze with a manual transmission, but those vehicles are left to flounder in the market with very little marketing and PR to raise consumer awareness while GM sells the deal and not the car. Some things never change.

But let’s get back to the Regal. With the market filling up with SUVs and crossovers of every size, but mostly the same basic shape, the time is right for the midsize five-door hatchback that looks like a sporty car, not an awkwardly styled wagon/crossover mashup like the failed Honda Crosstour.

The Regal is coming to the market at the right time, says Stephanie Brinley, an analyst with IHS Markit.

“What has happened in the U.S. over the past few years is entries like Audi’s A5 and A7 Sportbacks, the BMW 3- and 5-series GT, the Porsche Panamera, and even the Mercedes-Benz CLS, have created an environment where a faster roofline and hatchback profile can be executed in a way that conveys a premium design element,” Brinley told me. “The Regal Sportback looks more like a fast sedan than the hatchback of the Honda Accord Crosstour or, going back, more traditional Saab hatchbacks.”

Brinley thinks the Regal Sportback has a “strong chance” to succeed -- but “within context.” Last year, Buick sold 19,833 Regals in the U.S., so anything above that could be viewed as a victory for Buick.

But here’s the thing: GM may be leading the pack here by getting a midsize car to market that offers a break from the traditional four-doors-and-trunk layout that defines the segment. “We are likely to see automakers look for solutions to improving cargo and utility features of passenger cars,” Brinley says, “as they work to remain relevant in the shift to utility vehicles, similar to what Buick has done with Regal.”

According to IHS Markit, sales of hatchbacks are growing in the U.S. as buyers see the advantage of added utility for hauling cargo when the seats are folded down. IHS Markit says hatchback sales -- variants of the Ford Focus, Mazda3 and others -- totaled 640,000 units in 2011, grew to 746,000 in 2015 and are expected to reach 791,000 by 2020.

Sales of premium-priced hatchbacks, such as those available from Audi, Mercedes and BMW, have also grown, according to IHS Markit. Premium-priced hatchbacks generated U.S. sales of 40,000 in 2011 and grew to 52,000 last year. IHS Markit is forecasting sales to expand to 80,000 units by 2020. Some of that growth is due to the Tesla Model S, which is a five-door hatchback.

So Buick is coming to the market with the right car at the right time and probably the right price and with little competition. The current Regal is priced at $27,990 with shipping.

If the Regal Sportback doesn’t catch on and joins my old Rover, various Saabs, the Malibu Maxx, the Mazda 626 and a few other larger five-door hatchbacks that did not sell well, it’ll be because Buick marketers failed to convey the vehicle’s flexibility, versatility, utility and mobility.

It features 60.7 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded down.

I can fold the seats down, place a full-sized cruiser bicycle into the back of my Rover (50.1 cubic feet of storage with rear seats folded) and close the tailgate. I can fold the seats up and take four passengers comfortably with me. There are not many cars today that can perform both of those tasks.