AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 5/2/2017

Land Rover highlights Discovery's capabilities

May 3, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
The Land Rover Discovery is all-new for the 2017 model year and the luxury off-road brand is making that clear in the latest spot to join our weekly viral video charts.

In the video, simply dubbed "Land Rover Discovery," the automaker highlights the capabilities of the new SUV in various settings, including pavement, rough terrain and even water. The clip also shows the SUV's creature comforts.

At one point, Land Rover nods to the previous generation, known as the LR4 in the U.S., as the Discovery drives by it.

The Land Rover video comes in at No. 5 with 1,542,599 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. The top-watched video this week was once again Hyundai's "Shackleton's Return" with 23,479,158 views.

Audi, Nissan and Aston Martin also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
206%
Shackleton's Return
Shackleton's Return Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 23,479,158
Last week: 1
 
2
-3%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,907,786
Last week: 2
 
3
21%
Renault Kwid Climber
Renault Kwid Climber Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,965,770
Last week: 7
 
4
-3%
Drive with Besties
Drive with Besties Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,742,327
Last week: 6
 
5
NEW
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,542,599
Last week: NEW
 
6
NEW
Alien: Covenant
Alien: Covenant Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,420,979
Last week: NEW
 
7
-45%
#TigorStyleback
#TigorStyleback Tata Motors
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,338,714
Last week: 4
 
8
NEW
A 360¡ VIP Pass
A 360¡ VIP Pass Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,179,267
Last week: NEW
 
9
-24%
Challenger SRT Demon
Challenger SRT Demon Dodge
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,113,062
Last week: 8
 
10
NEW
Ultimate Housewarming
Ultimate Housewarming Aston Martin
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,037,945
Last week: NEW
 
