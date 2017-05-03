Land Rover highlights Discovery's capabilities

The Land Rover Discovery is all-new for the 2017 model year and the luxury off-road brand is making that clear in the latest spot to join our weekly viral video charts.

In the video, simply dubbed "Land Rover Discovery," the automaker highlights the capabilities of the new SUV in various settings, including pavement, rough terrain and even water. The clip also shows the SUV's creature comforts.

At one point, Land Rover nods to the previous generation, known as the LR4 in the U.S., as the Discovery drives by it.

The Land Rover video comes in at No. 5 with 1,542,599 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. The top-watched video this week was once again Hyundai's "Shackleton's Return" with 23,479,158 views.

Audi, Nissan and Aston Martin also had new videos join the chart this week.