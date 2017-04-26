OFFER ENDS TOMORROW:
Viral video rankings for week of 4/25/2017

Hyundai goes to Antarctica

In the latest video to top our weekly viral video charts, Hyundai helps finish a 100-year old expedition.

“Shackleton’s Return” is filled with over five minutes of footage and gives the backstory of Sir Ernest Shackleton, who in 1916, was seeking to become the first person to cross Antarctica, but ran into trouble when his ship, along with his crew, became trapped in pack ice.

Shackleton scrapped his expedition plans and turned his attention to the crew’s survival and they ultimately lived. In the video, descendants of Shackleton and his crew are introduced, pointing out that had Shackleton and his crew not come back, none of them would be alive today.

Patrick Bergel, Shackleton’s great-grandson, teamed up with Hyundai to finish the expedition in late 2016.  A 30-day endeavor, Bergel and a team completed a trek of over 3,600 miles across Antarctica in a highly modified Hyundai Santa Fe, which had the names of the original 1916 crew written on it. 

The video shows the challenges of Bergel’s trip but also the joy of when he reaches his destination, McMurdo Sound.

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 7,680,439 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. Mercedes-Benz and Tata Motors also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
NEW
Shackleton's Return
Shackleton's Return Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 7,680,439
Last week: NEW
 
2
4%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,001,071
Last week: 3
 
3
NEW
Concept A Sedan
Concept A Sedan Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,833,822
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
#TigorStyleback
#TigorStyleback Tata Motors
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,453,486
Last week: NEW
 
5
-6%
Battle Test
Battle Test Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,008,540
Last week: 6
 
6
-25%
The Drive with Besties
The Drive with Besties Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,801,770
Last week: 4
 
7
RETURNEE
Renault Kwid Climber
Renault Kwid Climber Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,626,141
Last week: RETURNEE
 
8
-72%
Challenger SRT Demon
Challenger SRT Demon Dodge
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,458,039
Last week: 2
 
9
-46%
2017 World Car Awards
2017 World Car Awards Jaguar
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,185,586
Last week: 5
 
10
-30%
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte Maserati
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,174,306
Last week: 7
 
