Hyundai goes to Antarctica

In the latest video to top our weekly viral video charts, Hyundai helps finish a 100-year old expedition.

“Shackleton’s Return” is filled with over five minutes of footage and gives the backstory of Sir Ernest Shackleton, who in 1916, was seeking to become the first person to cross Antarctica, but ran into trouble when his ship, along with his crew, became trapped in pack ice.

Shackleton scrapped his expedition plans and turned his attention to the crew’s survival and they ultimately lived. In the video, descendants of Shackleton and his crew are introduced, pointing out that had Shackleton and his crew not come back, none of them would be alive today.

Patrick Bergel, Shackleton’s great-grandson, teamed up with Hyundai to finish the expedition in late 2016. A 30-day endeavor, Bergel and a team completed a trek of over 3,600 miles across Antarctica in a highly modified Hyundai Santa Fe, which had the names of the original 1916 crew written on it.

The video shows the challenges of Bergel’s trip but also the joy of when he reaches his destination, McMurdo Sound.

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 7,680,439 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. Mercedes-Benz and Tata Motors also had new videos join the chart this week.