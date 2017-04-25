JAY RAMEY
Is the world ready for an electric MG?
MG, the former British automaker once known in the U.S. for its affordable sports cars, is not only alive and well, it's reportedly about to introduce something far more advanced than the last car it's remembered for in the States.
The now-Chinese-owned marque rolled out the MG E-Motion electric sports-car concept at the Shanghai auto show, previewing a possible halo model for the reborn brand.
Autocar reports the E-Motion concept has a claimed range of 310 miles (hitting the all-important 500-km mark for other markets), but can also sprint from 0-62 mph in less than 4 seconds. MG has not shared details about the battery or the motor, though the range and performance is plausible, given the car's size.
The concept features butterfly doors, cameras instead of side mirrors and a fairly adventurous design, reminiscent of recent Mazda concepts. The details are a little wild, as you would expect on a concept vehicle, but MG is taking this technology demonstrator seriously.
Just how likely is the E-Motion to make it into production? MG indicated to Autocar a decision will be made after its debut in Shanghai, suggesting that the tech is already there to make the electric powertrain happen on a production scale. But MG will also use the Shanghai show to unveil a slightly more grounded vehicle: the MG ZS compact SUV.
MG has stuck to more mass market-pleasing vehicles since rolling out its updated lineup in Europe, following its purchase by a Chinese conglomerate in 2006. Since that time, Rover has also come back as Roewe (due to trademark considerations), though in the U.K., MG is the one enjoying a mild resurgence.
We don't expect to see MG return to the U.S. anytime soon, though in the context of a long-expected launch of Chinese vehicles, MG has a better chance of success than most other brands -- it's already a player in Europe, it's building cars to EU standards, and there are still plenty of Americans who remember owning (with varying degrees of fondness) an MG sports car.
