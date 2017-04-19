Porsche reflects on its racing past

|Previous Weeks
|Top Videos of the Year
|Top Videos of All Time
In the latest video to top our weekly viral video charts, Porsche takes a look back at its racing history.
"The Reason Behind" is a nearly three-and-a-half minute montage that shows how Porsche uses racing as a development tool for the vehicles it sells today.
In between clips of racing footage, a boy is shown walking through a garage filled with Porsche vehicles from the past and present.
The spot comes in at No. 1 with 5,971,733 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. Several automakers had new videos this week, including Hyundai, Jaguar, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz and Suzuki.
Hits, misses from the show that never sleeps
Read Next
Kia tests higher tier in home market
Read Next
What to do about cars?
Read Next
Dealers relying more on fixed ops
Read Next
YouTube's 'wrong call' gives dealers reality check
Read Next
Mercedes' redesigned G class stays boxy
Read Next
Inventory soars as GM builds cache before retooling
Read Next
Lincoln's Job 1: Getting to know you
Read Next
Hits, misses from the show that never sleeps
Kia tests higher tier in home market
What to do about cars?
Dealers relying more on fixed ops
YouTube's 'wrong call' gives dealers reality check
Mercedes' redesigned G class stays boxy
Inventory soars as GM builds cache before retooling
Lincoln's Job 1: Getting to know you
Read Next