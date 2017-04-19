The industry's most trusted source.
Get access to everything for less than $2/week.
AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 4/18/2017

Porsche reflects on its racing past

April 19, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Play button Previous Weeks
Play button Top Videos of the Year
Play button Top Videos of All Time

In the latest video to top our weekly viral video charts, Porsche takes a look back at its racing history. 

"The Reason Behind" is a nearly three-and-a-half minute montage that shows how Porsche uses racing as a development tool for the vehicles it sells today.

In between clips of racing footage, a boy is shown walking through a garage filled with Porsche vehicles from the past and present.

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 5,971,733 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. Several automakers had new videos this week, including Hyundai, Jaguar, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz and Suzuki. 

1
NEW
The Reason Behind
The Reason Behind Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,971,733
Last week: NEW
 
2
RETURNEE
Challenger SRT Demon
Challenger SRT Demon Dodge
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,171,892
Last week: RETURNEE
 
3
1%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,892,949
Last week: 3
 
4
NEW
The Drive with Besties
The Drive with Besties Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,391,497
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
2017 World Car Awards
2017 World Car Awards Jaguar
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,176,073
Last week: NEW
 
6
-11%
Battle Test
Battle Test Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,144,004
Last week: 4
 
7
NEW
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte Maserati
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,684,744
Last week: NEW
 
8
15%
Honda Dream Garage
Honda Dream Garage Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,333,358
Last week: 6
 
9
NEW
New York International Auto Show
New York International Auto Show Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,255,912
Last week: NEW
 
10
NEW
Suzuki Saturdays
Suzuki Saturdays Suzuki
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,250,308
Last week: NEW
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video

25

Shares

Read Next

Hits, misses from the show that never sleeps

Kia tests higher tier in home market

What to do about cars?

Dealers relying more on fixed ops

YouTube's 'wrong call' gives dealers reality check

Mercedes' redesigned G class stays boxy

Inventory soars as GM builds cache before retooling

Lincoln's Job 1: Getting to know you
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters