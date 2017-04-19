Porsche reflects on its racing past

In the latest video to top our weekly viral video charts, Porsche takes a look back at its racing history.

"The Reason Behind" is a nearly three-and-a-half minute montage that shows how Porsche uses racing as a development tool for the vehicles it sells today.

In between clips of racing footage, a boy is shown walking through a garage filled with Porsche vehicles from the past and present.

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 5,971,733 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. Several automakers had new videos this week, including Hyundai, Jaguar, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz and Suzuki.