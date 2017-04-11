This week: Register for FREE subscriber access to autonews.com
AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 4/11/2017

Mercedes' Masters tie-in leads our video ranking

April 11, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Play button Previous Weeks
Play button Top Videos of the Year
Play button Top Videos of All Time

Eight new commercials entered our ranking of the top viral videos this week, topped by Mercedes-Benz's 2017 Masters entry featuring golfer Rickie Fowler.

"The Long Drive" has generated 5,250,767 views since its release.

Mazda came in third this week with a new video in its "Driving Matters" series called "Beauty," featuring clay modeler Yuta Takanashi discussing his craft and the importance of a "human touch" in design. The video garnered 2,855,789 views.

Also new this week are videos from BMW, Ford, Honda and Nissan.

1
NEW
The Long Drive
The Long Drive Mercedes- Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,250,767
Last week: NEW
 
2
3%
Lane Valet
Lane Valet Lexus
Team One
This week
(True Reach): 3,118,282
Last week: 2
 
3
NEW
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,855,789
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
Battle Test: A Nissan Rogue 360 VR Experience
Battle Test: A Nissan Rogue 360 VR Experience Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,421,412
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
Born to Baja
Born to Baja Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,762,295
Last week: NEW
 
6
NEW
Honda Dream Garage Sales Event
Honda Dream Garage Sales Event Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,162,660
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
#MomentsThatCount
#MomentsThatCount Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,043,324
Last week: NEW
 
8
-36%
Meet the Accomplice
Meet the Accomplice Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 870,405
Last week: 6
 
9
NEW
Navara Pickup
Navara Pickup Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 722,948
Last week: NEW
 
10
NEW
Care4Water
Care4Water BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 721,709
Last week: NEW
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video

25

Shares

Read Next

Dealers fear losing control as factory incentives burgeon

Will FCA dealer expansion hurt store values?

4 big challenges facing engineers

Performance cars to shine in the Big Apple

Rogue leads crossovers' surge as cars continue fall

On deck for Shanghai

New Nissan boss puts focus on 2 trouble spots

PACE winners improve electronics, trim weight
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters