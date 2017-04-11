Mercedes' Masters tie-in leads our video ranking

Eight new commercials entered our ranking of the top viral videos this week, topped by Mercedes-Benz's 2017 Masters entry featuring golfer Rickie Fowler.

"The Long Drive" has generated 5,250,767 views since its release.

Mazda came in third this week with a new video in its "Driving Matters" series called "Beauty," featuring clay modeler Yuta Takanashi discussing his craft and the importance of a "human touch" in design. The video garnered 2,855,789 views.

Also new this week are videos from BMW, Ford, Honda and Nissan.