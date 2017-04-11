It's time to ignite a woodgrain wagon renaissance

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Graham Kozak is associate editor at Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News.

Fake-wood paneling is as timeless as it is fade-free, but if we had to narrow down Peak Woodgrain to just one year, that year would have to be 1991.

The range of Desert Storm-era family-haulers that came plastered with artificial timber was astounding by modern standards: You had the Chrysler Town & Country minivan, the Ford Country Squire and, of course, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Plus, there were probably a few extra-grainy Nissan Sentras, AMC Eagles and various K-cars lurking in the neighborhood. And the Vista Roof-crowned queen of the lot was the Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon.

There have been other cool wagons since the Roadmaster Estate came and went, but it was in many ways the apotheosis of old-school longroof design: V-8-powered, rear-wheel drive, built like a tank on an honest-to-goodness frame, it was the right combination of bigness, cushiness and quiet power.

On its flanks? Fake wood, and no small amount of it.

Yes, the sustainable woodgrain harvesting and processing industry in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula boomed in 1991; thousands of blue-collar workers received fat bonus checks that year.

Buick's last-generation Roadmaster Estate Wagon: Multiple tons of road presence, ample woodgrain siding and, beginning in 1994, an LT1 V-8.