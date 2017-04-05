AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 4/4/2017

Lexus has fun with April Fools' spot

April 5, 2017 @ 11:00 am Comments Email
Another April Fools’ Day, another prank pulled by an automaker.

Lexus was the latest automaker to unveil a new feature all in the name of fun for April Fools’ Day and the coinciding video dubbed “Lane Valet” is the latest spot to join our weekly viral video charts.

In the spot, Lexus demonstrates how Lane Valet, a fictitious semiautonomous system, operates to temporarily connect with a slow-moving vehicle in the left lane and safely relocate it. In the clip, the feature allows a Lexus LC 500 to get by a slow-driving car holding up traffic in the left lane.

Honda’s April Fools’ spot, dubbed “Honda Horn Emojis” also made our viral video list.

The Lexus spot comes in at No. 2 with 3,015,038 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. The top-watched video this week was BMW's Scott Eastwood spot with 3,686,907 views.

Watch it and new spots from Dodge, Subaru, Nissan, Volkswagen, Chevrolet and Mercedes-AMG below.

1
RETURNEE
Scott Eastwood
Scott Eastwood BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,686,907
Last week: RETURNEE
 
2
NEW
Lane Valet
Lane Valet Lexus
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,015,038
Last week: NEW
 
3
NEW
Dodge Neon
Dodge Neon Dodge
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,321,702
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
Honda Horn Emojis
Honda Horn Emojis Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,377,992
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
2018 WRX & WRX STI
2018 WRX & WRX STI Subaru
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,360,223
Last week: NEW
 
6
NEW
Meet the Accomplice
Meet the Accomplice Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,359,874
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
Sun Chasers
Sun Chasers Volkswagen
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,126,254
Last week: NEW
 
8
NEW
Chevrolet Spark Family
Chevrolet Spark Family Chevrolet
NA
This week
(True Reach): 946,670
Last week: NEW
 
9
NEW
GT Concept
GT Concept Mercedes-AMG
NA
This week
(True Reach): 926,713
Last week: NEW
 
10
-29%
Scarlett's Saturday Night Takeaway
Scarlett's Saturday Night Takeaway Suzuki
NA
This week
(True Reach): 800,867
Last week: 5
 
