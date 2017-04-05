Lexus has fun with April Fools' spot

Another April Fools’ Day, another prank pulled by an automaker.

Lexus was the latest automaker to unveil a new feature all in the name of fun for April Fools’ Day and the coinciding video dubbed “Lane Valet” is the latest spot to join our weekly viral video charts.

In the spot, Lexus demonstrates how Lane Valet, a fictitious semiautonomous system, operates to temporarily connect with a slow-moving vehicle in the left lane and safely relocate it. In the clip, the feature allows a Lexus LC 500 to get by a slow-driving car holding up traffic in the left lane.

Honda’s April Fools’ spot, dubbed “Honda Horn Emojis” also made our viral video list.

The Lexus spot comes in at No. 2 with 3,015,038 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. The top-watched video this week was BMW's Scott Eastwood spot with 3,686,907 views.

Watch it and new spots from Dodge, Subaru, Nissan, Volkswagen, Chevrolet and Mercedes-AMG below.