Infiniti preps QX80 Monograph concept for New York

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Jake Lingeman is Road Test Editor at Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News, reviewing cars, reporting on car news, car tech and the world at large.

Days after hinting of a big reveal at the New York auto show, Infiniti said it will introduce the QX80 Monograph concept to signal efforts to advance the Nissan Motor Co. luxury brand's standing in the large-SUV market.

The QX80 went on sale in early 2004 as the QX56 and is due for a major makeover.

The QX80 Monograph was created at Infiniti's design studio in Atsugi, Japan.

“The QX80 Monograph represents a detailed study into our expertise of exterior design,” Roland Krueger, president of Infiniti, said in a statement Friday. “QX80 Monograph shows our concept of luxury and style on the road, and is an exploration into how we could enhance our future Infiniti offering in the luxury SUV segment.”

The concept features Infiniti's "double-arch" signature grille, which becomes taller and wider, creating a new 'face', while the brand's crescent-cut D-pillar has been reshaped.

The QX80 Monograph will be unveiled in New York on April 11, Infiniti said.

The Infiniti concept and the current QX80, side by side. Photo credit: INFINITI/AUTOWEEK

With the concept, Infiniti is hinting that the flagship QX80 SUV will gain LED headlights from the QX Sport Inspiration concept and a light-up emblem in the