Infiniti preps 'huge' unveil of big SUV for New York

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Jake Lingeman is Road Test Editor at Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News, reviewing cars, reporting on car news, car tech and the world at large.

Infiniti distributed a teaser image over the weekend for its New York auto show reveal.

The only clue included said that the company has a "huge unveil." Well, the only huge thing in its fleet is the monstrous QX80 three-row SUV. It seems like we'll see a new version of that.

The QX80 went on sale in early 2004 as the QX56 and is due for a major makeover.

The vehicle in the picture looks blockier than anything in Infiniti's portfolio at the moment, and we'll go out on a limb and say it looks better than its current bubbly-style people haulers.

The Infiniti concept and the current QX80, side by side. Photo credit: INFINITI/AUTOWEEK

That was what we liked about the last Nissan Armada we drove: its blocky-ness.

Infiniti is also hinting that the flagship QX80 SUV will gain LED headlights from the QX Sport Inspiration concept and a light-up emblem in the grille, as well as a more aggressive front bumper.

Press days for the show are next week, so we won't have to wait too long to get a glimpse of this behemoth. Check out the QX80 Signature Edition, revealed at the Chicago auto show in February here.