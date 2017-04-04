JAKE LINGEMAN

Infiniti preps 'huge' unveil of big SUV for New York

Autoweek
April 4, 2017 @ 9:30 am Comments Email
Infiniti teased a blocky version of an SUV on Monday. Photo credit: INFINITI
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Jake Lingeman is Road Test Editor at Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News, reviewing cars, reporting on car news, car tech and the world at large.

Infiniti distributed a teaser image over the weekend for its New York auto show reveal.

The only clue included said that the company has a "huge unveil." Well, the only huge thing in its fleet is the monstrous QX80 three-row SUV. It seems like we'll see a new version of that.

The QX80 went on sale in early 2004 as the QX56 and is due for a major makeover.

The vehicle in the picture looks blockier than anything in Infiniti's portfolio at the moment, and we'll go out on a limb and say it looks better than its current bubbly-style people haulers.

 
The Infiniti concept and the current QX80, side by side. Photo credit: INFINITI/AUTOWEEK

That was what we liked about the last Nissan Armada we drove: its blocky-ness.

Infiniti is also hinting that the flagship QX80 SUV will gain LED headlights from the QX Sport Inspiration concept and a light-up emblem in the grille, as well as a more aggressive front bumper.

Press days for the show are next week, so we won't have to wait too long to get a glimpse of this behemoth. Check out the QX80 Signature Edition, revealed at the Chicago auto show in February here.

Contact Automotive News
Tags: Engineering New York Auto Show QX80 Infiniti SUV Cars and Concepts Blog
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

25

Shares

Read Next

Audi revs up TT with 2018 RS variant

Hyundai confirms small crossover for Europe

Chevrolet Bolt sells out in tech-savvy South Korea

Toyota forges new urban, off-road concept for N.Y.

Toyota says Sienna and Yaris get more USB ports, additional safety tech

VW to launch T-Roc in U.S. in '19

Pininfarina-designed Tesla fighter due in 2019-20
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters