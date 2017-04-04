JAKE LINGEMAN
Infiniti preps 'huge' unveil of big SUV for New York
Infiniti distributed a teaser image over the weekend for its New York auto show reveal.
The only clue included said that the company has a "huge unveil." Well, the only huge thing in its fleet is the monstrous QX80 three-row SUV. It seems like we'll see a new version of that.
The QX80 went on sale in early 2004 as the QX56 and is due for a major makeover.
The vehicle in the picture looks blockier than anything in Infiniti's portfolio at the moment, and we'll go out on a limb and say it looks better than its current bubbly-style people haulers.
That was what we liked about the last Nissan Armada we drove: its blocky-ness.
Infiniti is also hinting that the flagship QX80 SUV will gain LED headlights from the QX Sport Inspiration concept and a light-up emblem in the grille, as well as a more aggressive front bumper.
Press days for the show are next week, so we won't have to wait too long to get a glimpse of this behemoth. Check out the QX80 Signature Edition, revealed at the Chicago auto show in February here.