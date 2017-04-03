SUBARU: Bigger deals deliver another record

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

It was a close March between Subaru of America’s two leading U.S. sellers in a record month for the automaker.

Subaru sold 15,909 Outbacks in March in the U.S., a 13 percent increase from last year, and just 106 units more than the Forester, which totaled 15,803 units in March, an 11 percent increase from the year-earlier period.

Subaru’s U.S. sales rose 11 percent to 54,871 units in March, marking the 37th consecutive month with sales of 40,000 or more, the automaker noted.

It was also the brand’s 64 straight month of year-over-year gains.

The automaker said it was the best March ever for the Outback, Forester, WRX and WRX STI models, with each model posting double-digit percentage increases.

Sales of the redesigned Impreza soared 47 percent to 7,653 units in March.

Subaru sold 7,120 Crosstreks, up 2.1 percent from the year-earlier period, while the BRZ coupe chipped in 439 sales, up 3.3 percent from March 2016.

The Legacy sedan was the only model to post a decline, down 12 percent from March 2016.

Subaru’s average incentive per vehicle last month was $901 , by far the lowest among automakers but still 59 percent higher compared with March 2016, according to ALG.

“We have a busy year ahead of us with the launch of the [redesigned] 2018 Crosstrek this summer and the 3-row SUV debuting later in the year,” Subaru of America President Tom Doll said in a statement. “We are confident of setting another record in 2017 for Subaru in the U.S.”