HYUNDAI/KIA: A rough month all around

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Related Stories Sales slip 1.7% despite higher discounts

Hyundai/Kia slumped in March, with sales falling 11 percent to a total of 118,694 units. The results were well behind the 1.7 percent decline for the U.S. industry.

The results put the the Korean brands down 7.2 percent for the first quarter.

Hyundai Motor America – which sells the Hyundai and Genesis brands – fell 8 percent last month.

Hyundai had winners and losers scattered throughout its lineup.

The Sonata was among the biggest losers, falling 47 percent to 15,357 sales. Hyundai’s midsize sedan is set to get a healthy refresh this month at the New York auto show.

Hyundai’s Accent and Veloster were also hit hard, with sales falling 45 percent and 41 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hyundai picked up gains with its Elantra compact sedan, up 43 percent; the Santa Fe crossover duo, up 75 percent; and the Tucson, up 15 percent.

The new Genesis luxury brand ended the month with 1,755 sales.

Kia Motors America fared worse than Hyundai, with sales falling 15 percent.

Every model in its lineup – cars and light trucks – saw a decline. Among the brand’s biggest losers were the subcompact Rio – down 50 percent – and Kia’s perennial best-seller, the Soul, down 30 percent to 8,426 sales.

In fact, 2017 has been a slow year for the Soul overall, as the nameplate fell 28 percent in the first quarter to 23,920 units. That was enough to push it down to third place on Kia’s sales charts, behind the Forte and Optima.

For the quarter, Kia was down 13 percent to 127,728 sales. Hyundai wrapped up the first quarter down 2.6 percent, to 168,792 units.