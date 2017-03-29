Subaru goes bobsledding

In the latest spot to join our weekly viral video charts, Subaru takes a WRX STI bobsledding.

“Bobsled” is a nearly two-minute clip of a Subaru WRX STI that’s been outfitted to handle the twists and turns of a bobsled course. The course featured in the video is the Olympic bob run at St. Moritz-Celerina in Switzerland. The car, driven by rally driver Mark Higgins, takes some bumps and bruises during the drive but eventually makes it down the narrow run only to turn around and drive up the course.

The spot comes in at No. 2 with 1,360,292 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. The top-watched video this week was once again Toyota’s “Respect Nature,” which generated 2,016,427 views.

Watch it and new spots from Dodge, Skoda, Mercedes-AMG and Peugeot below.