AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 3/28/2017

Subaru goes bobsledding

March 29, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Play button Previous Weeks
Play button Top Videos of the Year
Play button Top Videos of All Time

In the latest spot to join our weekly viral video charts, Subaru takes a WRX STI bobsledding.

“Bobsled” is a nearly two-minute clip of a Subaru WRX STI that’s been outfitted to handle the twists and turns of a bobsled course. The course featured in the video is the Olympic bob run at St. Moritz-Celerina in Switzerland. The car, driven by rally driver Mark Higgins, takes some bumps and bruises during the drive but eventually makes it down the narrow run only to turn around and drive up the course.

The spot comes in at No. 2 with 1,360,292 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. The top-watched video this week was once again Toyota’s “Respect Nature,” which generated 2,016,427 views.

Watch it and new spots from Dodge, Skoda, Mercedes-AMG and Peugeot below.

1
-32%
Respect Nature
Respect Nature Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,016,427
Last week: 1
 
2
NEW
Bobsled
Bobsled Subaru
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,360,292
Last week: NEW
 
3
NEW
Muscle Heaven
Muscle Heaven Dodge
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,223,692
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
SKODA Superb
SKODA Superb SKODA
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,163,458
Last week: NEW
 
5
10%
Scarlett's Saturday Night Takeaway
Scarlett's Saturday Night Takeaway Suzuki
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,130,610
Last week: 7
 
6
-8%
Range Rover Velar
Range Rover Velar Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,102,474
Last week: 4
 
7
NEW
Heavy
Heavy Mercedes-AMG
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,013,716
Last week: NEW
 
8
7%
2017 Toyota 86
2017 Toyota 86 Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 956,532
Last week: 8
 
9
-60%
Renault Kwid Climber
Renault Kwid Climber Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 927,227
Last week: 2
 
10
NEW
Peugeot 108 x MIKA
Peugeot 108 x MIKA Peugeot
NA
This week
(True Reach): 836,745
Last week: NEW
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video

25

Shares

Read Next

Early veto reshaped Chevy's new Equinox

Toyota adds a bit of spice to special edition 860 coupe

Car-shopping sites could move into sales

Zellmer wins another pivotal role at Porsche

Gap between sales and registrations shrinks

Ford's health plan: Slim down inventory

A bitter end for Ferdinand Piech

After 41 years, Honda's Mendel drives off
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters