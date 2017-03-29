Volkswagen cleared by EPA to sell repaired 2015 diesels

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Volkswagen AG will soon do what's been impossible since its emissions crisis began: sell diesel-powered cars in the U.S.

The company received approval from the EPA for dealers to sell 2015 model year diesels after updating the vehicles' emissions software, VW Group of America spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said.

The software update is part of a required emissions repair approved by the EPA and California Air Resources Board. The repair will also include changes to diesel engine hardware, but dealers do not have to wait until the repair parts become available early next year, Ginivan said.

"We are still finalizing the details of this program and will provide more information on its implementation at the appropriate time," Ginivan said in a statement.

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to rigging nearly 500,000 diesel cars to pass U.S. emissions tests. The company froze sales of new and certified used diesels in the U.S. while it worked with regulators on an approved fix.

The company has set aside $24 billion (22.6 billion euros) to cover costs and fines related to the scandal.

Significant milestone

Reviving diesel sales marks a significant milestone in VW's efforts to recover from the scandal and rebuild its relationship with environmental regulators. It also returns a key product to dealer showrooms that attracted a cult-like customer base and accounted for about 20 percent of the VW brand's pre-scandal sales.

Yet it's a mostly symbolic step. The sales approval only applies to about 67,000 diesels from the 2015 model, about 12,000 of which are currently in dealer inventory, Ginivan said.

An EPA spokeswoman didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

Volkswagen has also said no new diesel models will be offered in the U.S. at least through model year 2018. The company is moving aggressively toward electric vehicles, signaling a diminishing role for diesel engines in the company's portfolio, especially in the U.S.

The program will also eventually include used 2015 diesels the company has repurchased from owners through the 2016 settlement with U.S. regulators and owners, she said. Some customers have elected to keep their cars and receive restitution and an emissions repair under the terms of its $10 billion buyback.