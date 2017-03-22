Renault's dance move tames Dodge's raging beast

Dodge unleashed its latest caged animal -- the Challenger SRT Demon -- in a new entry to our weekly viral video chart. But it's wasn't enough to tame the dance moves shown off in our highest-rated new video, for the Renault Kwid (not a misspelling).

"Renault Kwid Climber" is a quick-edit splash aimed at young buyers, breaking from primary colors to dance moves to glimpses of the main event, the Kwid Climber. Visible Measures ranks the video as the second most popular of the week with 2,311,592 views.

While the Kwid Climber can be seen in glimpses, the Challenger SRT Demon can't be seen at all in the CGI-heavy Dodge commercial, which comes in at No. 3 with 1,697,480 views.

The top-watched video this week belongs to Toyota, touting its hybrid tech leadership. Its ode to nature, "Respect Nature," has generated 2,987,026 views since its release.

New spots from BMW and Mercedes-Benz also made this week's list.