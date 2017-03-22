AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 3/21/2017

Renault's dance move tames Dodge's raging beast

March 22, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Dodge unleashed its latest caged animal -- the Challenger SRT Demon -- in a new entry to our weekly viral video chart. But it's wasn't enough to tame the dance moves shown off in our highest-rated new video, for the Renault Kwid (not a misspelling).

"Renault Kwid Climber" is a quick-edit splash aimed at young buyers, breaking from primary colors to dance moves to glimpses of the main event, the Kwid Climber. Visible Measures ranks the video as the second most popular of the week with 2,311,592 views.

While the Kwid Climber can be seen in glimpses, the Challenger SRT Demon can't be seen at all in the CGI-heavy Dodge commercial, which comes in at No. 3 with 1,697,480 views.

The top-watched video this week belongs to Toyota, touting its hybrid tech leadership. Its ode to nature, "Respect Nature," has generated 2,987,026 views since its release.

New spots from BMW and Mercedes-Benz also made this week's list.

1
20%
Respect Nature
Respect Nature Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,987,026
Last week: 3
 
2
NEW
Renault Kwid Climber
Renault Kwid Climber Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,311,592
Last week: NEW
 
3
NEW
Challenger SRT Demon
Challenger SRT Demon Dodge
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,697,480
Last week: NEW
 
4
-58%
Range Rover Velar
Range Rover Velar Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,193,767
Last week: 2
 
5
NEW
Scott Eastwood
Scott Eastwood BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,161,785
Last week: NEW
 
6
-11%
Driven By Something Different
Driven By Something Different Skoda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,052,925
Last week: 7
 
7
-29%
Scarlett's Saturday Night Takeaway Suzuki Challenge
Scarlett's Saturday Night Takeaway Suzuki Challenge Suzuki
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,025,469
Last week: 6
 
8
-13%
2017 Toyota 86
2017 Toyota 86 Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 894,282
Last week: 10
 
9
-20%
Dynamic
Dynamic Jaguar
NA
This week
(True Reach): 829,077
Last week: 9
 
10
NEW
Peak
Peak Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 737,010
Last week: NEW
 
Tags: Viral Video

