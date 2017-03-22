Ally will pursue profits over market share, lender says

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Ally Financial will stick with a strategy of raising rates and getting tougher on approvals in some auto-loan niches in 2017, sacrificing volume for higher margins, company executives said Tuesday.

CFO Chris Halmy said Ally pursued a similar strategy in 2016. He added Ally could also afford to raise rates this year in part because some other big banks have “run” from auto lending.

“For the first time in a while, we have seen competition improve,” Halmy said in a conference call for investors and analysts. “We have seen some banks really pull back from the market, which is typically what the big banks do.”

Selective shrinking

Halmy didn’t name any competitors, but Capital One, GM Financial, Santander Consumer USA and Wells Fargo all cut back on auto-loan growth in 2016 to varying degrees, especially at the low end of subprime.

Ally selectively pulled back, too. It reduced its auto-loan originations overall in 2016 vs. 2015, and made a smaller percentage of its auto loans at both ends of the credit spectrum.

Specifically for 2016, Ally had a lower mix of loans in the superprime category, defined as credit scores of 740 and higher, and what Ally calls nonprime, below 620.

Ally’s mix rose last year in what it defines as prime, 660 to 739, and prime/near-prime, 659 to 620.

“Most importantly, it was more profitable volume,” Halmy said. Ally’s retail auto-loan originations were $33 billion in 2016, down from $36 billion in 2015.

More used, non-GM

At the same time, Ally has been striving to make up for lost volume in General Motors leasing by booking more used-car loans and also more volume from non-GM and non-Chrysler dealers.

Ally formerly served both GM and Chrysler as a pseudo captive finance company. GM took Ally by surprise in 2015, when it redirected all its lease incentives to captive finance company GM Financial.

Going forward, Ally said it expects its portfolio of outstanding leases to stabilize at about $7.5 billion, down from $20 billion at year-end 2014. Said Halmy: “The lease portfolio decline represents an earnings headwind in the near term.”