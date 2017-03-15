AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 3/14/2017

Holden helps out paradegoers

March 15, 2017
In the latest spot to join our weekly viral video charts, Holden helps out with parade festivities. 

In “Mardi Gras,” riders dance and sing along with one another in Holden vehicles as they head to the 2017 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, which took place on March 4.

As the “2017 Official Mardi Car” for the parade, Holden served as a free ride service for paradegoers.

The spot comes in at No. 4 with 1,510,592 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. Cadillac’s “Carry” was No. 1 again this week with 17,082,864 views.

Watch it and new spots from Mercedes-Benz, Suzuki, Nissan and Jaguar below. 

1
56%
Oscars 2017
Oscars 2017 Cadillac
Carat
This week
(True Reach): 17,082,864
Last week: 1
 
2
30%
Range Rover Velar
Range Rover Velar Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,818,977
Last week: 6
 
3
-31%
Respect Nature
Respect Nature Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,487,531
Last week: 4
 
4
NEW
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras Holden
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,510,592
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
Grow Up
Grow Up Mercedes-Benz
Antoni GmbH Berlin
This week
(True Reach): 1,497,873
Last week: NEW
 
6
NEW
Scarlett's Saturday Night Takeaway
Scarlett's Saturday Night Takeaway Suzuki
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,438,923
Last week: NEW
 
7
RETURNEE
Driven By Something Different
Driven By Something Different SKODA
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,183,116
Last week: RETURNEE
 
8
NEW
Fan-Fueled Traditions
Fan-Fueled Traditions Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,066,541
Last week: NEW
 
9
NEW
Dynamic
Dynamic Jaguar
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,036,409
Last week: NEW
 
10
-21%
2017 Toyota 86
2017 Toyota 86 Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,030,087
Last week: 9
 
Tags: Viral Video

