Holden helps out paradegoers

In the latest spot to join our weekly viral video charts, Holden helps out with parade festivities.

In “Mardi Gras,” riders dance and sing along with one another in Holden vehicles as they head to the 2017 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, which took place on March 4.

As the “2017 Official Mardi Car” for the parade, Holden served as a free ride service for paradegoers.

The spot comes in at No. 4 with 1,510,592 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. Cadillac’s “Carry” was No. 1 again this week with 17,082,864 views.

Watch it and new spots from Mercedes-Benz, Suzuki, Nissan and Jaguar below.