Tesla, looking to cut 'risks,' will raise up to $1.15 billion in capital

Tesla Inc. plans to offer $250 million in shares and $750 million in convertible debt as the electric-car maker looks to raise the cash needed to evolve from a niche player to a high-volume automaker.

The proceeds, which may reach $1.15 billion if underwriters fully exercise their option to purchase additional shares, will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and "further reduce any risks associated with the rapid scaling of its business due to the launch of Model 3," Tesla said in a statement.

Tesla said CEO Elon Musk will participate in the offering by purchasing $25 million of common stock

Tesla shares rose 2.7 percent in extended trading in New York to $262.55 at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday.

A capital raise by Tesla has been anticipated since late last year and gained steam last month after Musk warned the company could be "close to the edge" on cash needs.

Some Wall Street analysts had predicted that Tesla would seek to raise as much as $2.5 billion in capital.

Tesla has repeatedly turned to Wall Street for fresh capital throughout its history. It has had negative cash flow since 2014 and has posted a quarterly profit only twice since going public.

Tesla had $3.39 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2016, but most comes from a May stock offering, cash from its SolarCity acquisition and nearly $1 billion in draws on credit lines.

Tesla's warning that it would spend $2 billion to $2.5 billion in the first half of 2017 in capital expenditures left little cushion at a critical time ahead of its Model 3 production, which the company says will begin in July.

