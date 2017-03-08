AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 3/7/2017

Cadillac shows unity in Oscars ad

March 8, 2017
In the latest spot to top our weekly viral video charts, Cadillac uses an ad in an attempt to bridge political divides.

Cadillac’s ad, dubbed “Carry,” ran last month during the Academy Awards ceremony.

The spot begins by showing street protests before transitioning into scenes of humans helping other humans, such as soldiers assisting a wounded compatriot and a man being airlifted from a flooded neighborhood.

Cadillac then makes an attempt to remind viewers of its historical presence with old scenes of celebrities and their Cadillacs, including Muhammad Ali and Marilyn Monroe.

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 10,936,017 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Watch it and new spots from Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Dacia and Land Rover below.

1
404%
Oscars 2017
Oscars 2017 Cadillac
Carat
This week
(True Reach): 10,936,017
Last week: 7
 
2
-65%
Fan Substitute
Fan Substitute Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,339,216
Last week: 1
 
3
NEW
New E-Class 2017
New E-Class 2017 Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,335,472
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
Respect Nature
Respect Nature Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,593,083
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
More Useful
More Useful Dacia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,190,208
Last week: NEW
 
6
NEW
Range Rover Velar
Range Rover Velar Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,167,120
Last week: NEW
 
7
-72%
Man and Machine
Man and Machine Lexus
Team One
This week
(True Reach): 1,426,134
Last week: 3
 
8
-6%
Pop Quiz
Pop Quiz Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,360,230
Last week: 10
 
9
RETURNEE
2017 Toyota 86
2017 Toyota 86 Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,299,749
Last week: RETURNEE
 
10
-50%
Delhi to Paris Drive
Delhi to Paris Drive Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,256,101
Last week: 6
 
Tags: Viral Video

