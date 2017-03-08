Cadillac shows unity in Oscars ad

In the latest spot to top our weekly viral video charts, Cadillac uses an ad in an attempt to bridge political divides.

Cadillac’s ad, dubbed “Carry,” ran last month during the Academy Awards ceremony.

The spot begins by showing street protests before transitioning into scenes of humans helping other humans, such as soldiers assisting a wounded compatriot and a man being airlifted from a flooded neighborhood.

Cadillac then makes an attempt to remind viewers of its historical presence with old scenes of celebrities and their Cadillacs, including Muhammad Ali and Marilyn Monroe.

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 10,936,017 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Watch it and new spots from Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Dacia and Land Rover below.