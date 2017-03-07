Subaru pads 2nd-gen Crosstrek with more safety gear, off-road capability

The all-wheel-drive Crosstrek's styling is smoother and more aerodynamic, especially around the headlights and lower front fascia. Photo credit: SUBARU

GENEVA -- The Crosstrek, Subaru’s No. 3 seller in the U.S., will be replaced in August with a version that rides on a new, stiffer global platform.

Subaru showed the second-generation subcompact crossover for the first time Tuesday at the Geneva auto show. The Crosstrek’s new platform has a lower center of gravity, which improves handling, and a body and chassis that are 70 percent more rigid than the outgoing version’s. Increased rigidity helps reduce body flex or bending when a vehicle is driven over rough terrain. It also helps a vehicle corner better at high speeds.

One engine is planned for the U.S., a 2.0-liter flat-four cylinder that uses direct fuel injection. That engine will be combined with a seven-speed automatic transmission that can be shifted with paddles behind the steering wheel. A manual transmission will also be available, said Subaru spokesman Dominick Infante.

Improving safety by helping the vehicle avoid crashes and by better protecting occupants after a crash were key design goals of the new Crosstrek, said Yasuyuki Yoshinaga, CEO of Fuji Heavy Industries, the Japanese company that makes Subaru vehicles.

The Crosstrek will come standard with Subaru’s EyeSight safety system in Europe, which includes pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. It will be optional in the U.S.

The all-wheel-drive Crosstrek’s styling is smoother and more aerodynamic, especially around the headlights and lower front fascia. Large wheel arch flares give the Crosstrek an aggressive look.

Subaru is counting on the Crosstrek to extend its U.S. winning streak. The company has logged nine straight years of growth and expects to increase sales to 670,000 vehicles in 2017, a 9 percent increase over last year.

The original Crosstrek, known as the XV in other markets, went on sale in the U.S. in 2012.