President-elect Donald Trump’s victory has sent a shock through the industry, and the world.

First, a variety of auto stocks went into decline, with Tesla feeling the worst of it.

Whether a Trump presidency will hurt or benefit the American electric vehicle manufacturer is still up in the air, but concern clearly exists.

In the meantime, rumors are flying on who Trump’s picks for his cabinet will be. For Transportation Secretary, the office that leads the government’s approach to self-driving cars and future mobility, Trump’s transition team is reportedly eyeing Rex Tibbens, current Lyft COO and former Amazon Executive.

The transition team’s transport search is being led by Martin Whitmer, founder of a lobbying firm who represents railroad and street pavement interests, reports Politico.

Advertisment

What you need to know

The auto industry will gather in Los Angeles next week for the annual LA Auto Show – now renamed AutoMobility LA. If it isn’t already clear from its new name, the show will feature a number of tech introductions, primarily in the recently added Technology Pavilion.

Green Car Reports did their own calculations of Autopilot fatality rates using Tesla-reported numbers, coming to the conclusion that driving a Tesla with Autopilot may be deadlier than driving a Tesla without it. Tesla CEO Elon Musk doesn’t usually take kindly to such criticisms, so keep an eye out for a possible public response.

The Tesla/SolarCity merger shareholder vote is scheduled for next week on Nov. 17. The acquisition is expected to pass, though not everyone has given the marriage their blessing.

The breakdown

TECHNOLOGY | Good news! You can now hack your car without fear of committing a felony. An exemption to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act allows testing or repair of devices without violating copyright protections on those systems.

FUTURE MOBILITY | Notable investor Carl Icahn has doubled his stake in rental car company Hertz, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. His stake went from 15.6 percent to 33.7 percent, according to Bloomberg.

Fragments

We got a quick look at the envisioned Hyperloop One, planned to run between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Faraday Future released another video of its electric car, which will be unveiled at CES in January.

The man who voiced AOL’s “You’ve got mail” alert was spotted driving for Uber.

Students at Texan A&M University are engineering a self-driving Ford F-150. You know, just for fun.

General Motors formally sold the former Willow Run facility in Michigan to the American Center for Mobility for previously announced plans of converting it into a driverless vehicle testing site.

Quote of the week

“About two months ago, I played [Dungeons and Dragons] with Elon Musk,” – South Park creator Trey Parker