To women of the auto industry: Be yourself

Edie Reaves is vice president of quality and health, safety and environment for Faurecia's automotive seating division in North America. She has held a variety of manufacturing and management positions, mostly in the auto industry.

I'm often asked what it was that attracted me to the automotive industry.

Actually, it wasn't the automotive industry that fascinated me. It was the heart and art of manufacturing, the various people and challenges of every shift and every day that had me -- and still have me -- hooked.

Finding what I was passionate about was the foundation of the career I've built since I first engaged with the industry as an intern years ago.

My internships at Ford allowed me the chance to plug in to the manufacturing industry and take advantage of the many opportunities available to those up for the challenge. During those initial years, I really pushed myself, earning a dual master's degree and taking on different manufacturing roles. After spending several years in quality, I shifted to operations and held various management roles in production, quality and materials, always seeking opportunities to challenge myself and move out of my comfort zone.

Roadblocks

I've had a unique career that shows there is no clearly defined or predetermined path to or through the industry. Even though opportunities sometimes came through my network, I was in the driver's seat each step of the way. As an individual, you must determine if you're up for the challenge, ready for the risks and willing to be extremely flexible because there are no guarantees.

Despite having found success, there were definitely roadblocks along the way. That's because I was a woman in a man's field. I've been on the receiving end of others' tendency to place historic social norms on women and to think I had certain limitations because of my sex. Early on in my career, a male peer flat-out told me I was not supposed to be there. He was never supposed to have had to work with a woman, let alone an African-American one.

I was often the only woman on teams, and I noticed the fundamental absence of women in operations, particularly in leadership roles. But when I came across gender-related roadblocks, I went over, under or around them all. For me and from my perspective, there were no real roadblocks unless I allowed them to exist and gave them credibility.

Role models

I was also really lucky to have good female role models, especially in positions I wanted to reach. It is easier to believe it can be done when you see it done -- and I hope to do the same for other women.

My experiences helped me see that successful leadership requires certain skills and traits. Some of the ones I value are: having contagious, positive energy and the ability to energize others; keen business acumen with the ability to make tough calls; and a passion for people and their work.

At the same time, women leaders have the added responsibility to empower other women. Part of that requires us to engage other women in big and small ways -- smile and speak in the hallways, encourage and point out the strengths that you see, and openly share your experiences so others can learn from them. Remarkably, we find ways to be barriers for one another. To other women I say: Keep in mind that we are still paving roads and making paths; don't create a new barrier for the women who follow.

So to the female leaders of tomorrow, the best advice I have is: Stay true to yourself and never compromise on what success looks like to you. There's no right answer; don't be afraid to be unique, be authentic and be yourself.