Viral video rankings for week of 2/28/2017

Nissan subs in soccer fan for ad campaign

March 1, 2017
In the latest new spot to top our weekly viral video charts, Nissan subbed in a soccer fan for an injured player.
Nissan, the official global automotive sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, had a commercial that was set to include Manchester City F.C. player Sergio Agüero and Real Madrid C.F. player Gareth Bale. However, Bale was injured during a match in November and couldn’t participate in the filming. 
So, Nissan picked Ana Rueda Hernandez, a 24-year-old student from Madrid, to take his role in the spot called “Fan Substitute.”
Bale invited her via a video to take his spot in the commercial. The rest of the spot shows the behind the scenes work that goes into the ad, including a green screen, a mock soccer field and a Nissan GT-R.
The spot comes in at No. 1 with 12,242,758 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.
Watch it and new spots from Kia, Nissan, Renault, Cadillac, Skoda and Audi below.
1
NEW
Fan Substitute
Fan Substitute Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 12,242,758
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
iF Design Award 2017
iF Design Award 2017 Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 11,635,272
Last week: NEW
 
3
-10%
Man and Machine
Man and Machine Lexus
Team One
This week
(True Reach): 5,023,448
Last week: 1
 
4
NEW
Nissan Electric
Nissan Electric Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,739,319
Last week: NEW
 
5
RETURNEE
The Curve Ahead
The Curve Ahead Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,551,093
Last week: RETURNEE
 
6
NEW
Delhi to Paris Drive
Delhi to Paris Drive Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,520,922
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
Oscars 2017
Oscars 2017 Cadillac
Carat
This week
(True Reach): 2,167,902
Last week: NEW
 
8
NEW
Driven By Something Different
Driven By Something Different Skoda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,930,564
Last week: NEW
 
9
NEW
Progress is intense
Progress is intense Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,894,917
Last week: NEW
 
10
-9%
Pop Quiz
Pop Quiz Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,444,045
Last week: 5
 
