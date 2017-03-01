Nissan subs in soccer fan for ad campaign

Bale invited her via a video to take his spot in the commercial. The rest of the spot shows the behind the scenes work that goes into the ad, including a green screen, a mock soccer field and a Nissan GT-R.

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 12,242,758 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Watch it and new spots from Kia, Nissan, Renault, Cadillac, Skoda and Audi below.

