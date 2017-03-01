HYUNDAI-KIA: Weak car demand dents February volume

The Hyundai brand's U.S. car sales slipped 9.7 percent to 36,249 in February. Photo credit: DAVID PHILLIPS

The Hyundai brand's U.S. car sales slipped 9.7 percent to 36,249 in February. Photo credit: DAVID PHILLIPS

The Korean automakers reported a 6.9 percent decline in combined U.S. sales for February, on weaker car demand, as a significant drop in Kia volume magnified a slight dip for Hyundai.

Hyundai sales decreased 3 percent to 51,438 vehicles, while its luxury arm, Genesis, sold 1,582 units.

Sales fell on most Hyundai models, with the midsize Sonata down 16 percent to 14,618 and the subcompact Accent down 32 percent to 3,352. Bigger cars weren’t entirely immune, as the Tucson crossover dropped 13 percent to 6,422.

The compact Elantra car and the Santa Fe crossover were the lone highlights for Hyundai, up 33 percent to 15,954 units and 59 percent to 8,767 units, respectively.

Kia sales sunk 14 percent to 42,673 in volume, with only the compact Forte posting gains for the month -- up 4 percent to 8,506 vehicles.

Kia’s light-truck sales declined 9 percent to 16,330 and car sales were down 17 percent to 26,343.

Sales dropped for Hyundai and Kia despite ramped-up incentives. Hyundai upped incentives 3.9 percent in February, spending $2,182 per vehicle, while Kia increased spiff spending by 18 percent to $3,383 per vehicle, according to ALG estimates.