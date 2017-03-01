HONDA: Crossovers set pace in march to February record

American Honda light-truck sales also set a February record, rising 12 percent on sales of 63,989, countering a 6.9 percent decline in car volume. Photo credit: DAVID PHILLIPS

American Honda light-truck sales also set a February record, rising 12 percent on sales of 63,989, countering a 6.9 percent decline in car volume. Photo credit: DAVID PHILLIPS

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Strong demand for its smallest crossovers and higher discounts helped drive Honda Motor Co. to a February sales record while the company’s car lineup skidded again.

Deliveries of the top-selling compact Honda CR-V crossover jumped 26 percent to 31,898 units, while sales of the subcompact HR-V rose 29 percent to 6,354 vehicles. Both were records for the month, driving American Honda to a 2.3 percent increase in February.

Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of the Honda division, said the redesigned CR-V, which was unveiled in October, is exceeding the company’s expectations.

"It's clearly hitting a sweet spot in the market and complemented by HR-V at the entry level," he said.

The hot-selling crossovers led the Honda brand to a 4.3 percent increase -- its fourth consecutive month of gains.

ALG estimates American Honda spent $2,168 on new-vehicle incentives last month, or 46 percent higher than February 2016, but still below the industry average of $3,443.

Acura continued to struggle last month, with a 15 percent decline in sales compared to February 2016. The month marked the brand’s seventh double-digit loss in the past year.

Sales for every Acura vehicle besides the RDX compact -- up 6.1 percent -- were flat or down compared with February 2016.

American Honda light-truck sales also set a February record, rising 12 percent on sales of 63,989, countering a 6.9 percent decline in car volume.

Honda’s February sales were in line with analyst expectations for a 2.4 percent increase.