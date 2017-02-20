Service Counter

Our statistical snapshot of the fixed ops world

February 20, 2017
Who sells the most replacement tires in North America, what matters most to customers when they schedule service appointments, and fixed ops profit numbers from public dealership groups.

Tops in tires
The 5 largest tire makers accounted for more than two-thirds of the $45 billion in replacement tire sales in North America in 2016.
 % Market share2016 Sales (estimated, in Millions)
Bridgestone21.1$9,500
Michelin20.4$9,200
Goodyear14.1$6,350
Continental6.6$3,000
Cooper5.7$2,550
Source: Tire Business
Change the channel
The number of U.S. auto service channels has fallen since 2007, with specialty repair shops and auto dealerships showing the sharpest declines.
 2015Compound annual growth rate, 2007-15
Auto dealerships16,545–3.1
General repair garages79,7560.4
Tire dealerships19,8510.9
Specialty repair shops5,384–7.6
Gas stations105,6240
Oil change/lube shops7,371–0.6
Independent body shops34,632–0.6
Total269,163–0.4
Source: Tire Business
Customer concerns
When customers schedule service appointments, they say they care most about getting a cost estimate up front, according to a survey by service scheduling vendor Xtime. Here's how pricing compares with other concerns.
Most important% selected
Cost estimate40
Day/time of appointment36
Transportation options15
Choice of service advisers8
Responses total less than 100% because of rounding. Source: Xtime
Leading the way
Fixed ops outpaced the companywide totals for percentage change in revenue and gross profit for the first 4 public dealership groups to report 2016 totals.
 Q4 2016
 Fixed opsTotal Fixed opsTotal
AutoNation
Revenue5.70%2.60% 7.70%3.60%
Gross profit4.70%–0.4% 7.20%1.60%
      
Penske Automotive Group*
Revenue1.90%–0.7% 6.40%4.30%
Gross profit1.80%1.40% 4.20%3.50%
      
Group 1 Automotive**
Revenue1.90%–4.1% 3.70%–1.8%
Gross profit0.90%–0.8% 3.20%1.20%
      
Asbury Automotive Group
Revenue4.50%1.60% 5.10%–0.9%
Gross profit5.80%1.60% 4.50%–0.2%
*Global operations **U.S. operations Source: Companies

