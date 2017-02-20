Service Counter

Who sells the most replacement tires in North America, what matters most to customers when they schedule service appointments, and fixed ops profit numbers from public dealership groups.
Tops in tires
|The 5 largest tire makers accounted for more than two-thirds of the $45 billion in replacement tire sales in North America in 2016.
|% Market share
|2016 Sales (estimated, in Millions)
|Bridgestone
|21.1
|$9,500
|Michelin
|20.4
|$9,200
|Goodyear
|14.1
|$6,350
|Continental
|6.6
|$3,000
|Cooper
|5.7
|$2,550
|Source: Tire Business
Change the channel
|The number of U.S. auto service channels has fallen since 2007, with specialty repair shops and auto dealerships showing the sharpest declines.
|2015
|Compound annual growth rate, 2007-15
|Auto dealerships
|16,545
|–3.1
|General repair garages
|79,756
|0.4
|Tire dealerships
|19,851
|0.9
|Specialty repair shops
|5,384
|–7.6
|Gas stations
|105,624
|0
|Oil change/lube shops
|7,371
|–0.6
|Independent body shops
|34,632
|–0.6
|Total
|269,163
|–0.4
|Source: Tire Business
Customer concerns
|When customers schedule service appointments, they say they care most about getting a cost estimate up front, according to a survey by service scheduling vendor Xtime. Here's how pricing compares with other concerns.
|Most important
|% selected
|Cost estimate
|40
|Day/time of appointment
|36
|Transportation options
|15
|Choice of service advisers
|8
|Responses total less than 100% because of rounding. Source: Xtime
Leading the way
|Fixed ops outpaced the companywide totals for percentage change in revenue and gross profit for the first 4 public dealership groups to report 2016 totals.
|Q4
|2016
|Fixed ops
|Total
|Fixed ops
|Total
|AutoNation
|Revenue
|5.70%
|2.60%
|7.70%
|3.60%
|Gross profit
|4.70%
|–0.4%
|7.20%
|1.60%
|Penske Automotive Group*
|Revenue
|1.90%
|–0.7%
|6.40%
|4.30%
|Gross profit
|1.80%
|1.40%
|4.20%
|3.50%
|Group 1 Automotive**
|Revenue
|1.90%
|–4.1%
|3.70%
|–1.8%
|Gross profit
|0.90%
|–0.8%
|3.20%
|1.20%
|Asbury Automotive Group
|Revenue
|4.50%
|1.60%
|5.10%
|–0.9%
|Gross profit
|5.80%
|1.60%
|4.50%
|–0.2%
|*Global operations **U.S. operations Source: Companies
