Service Counter

Who sells the most replacement tires in North America, what matters most to customers when they schedule service appointments, and fixed ops profit numbers from public dealership groups. Tops in tires The 5 largest tire makers accounted for more than two-thirds of the $45 billion in replacement tire sales in North America in 2016. % Market share 2016 Sales (estimated, in Millions) Bridgestone 21.1 $9,500 Michelin 20.4 $9,200 Goodyear 14.1 $6,350 Continental 6.6 $3,000 Cooper 5.7 $2,550 Source: Tire Business Change the channel The number of U.S. auto service channels has fallen since 2007, with specialty repair shops and auto dealerships showing the sharpest declines. 2015 Compound annual growth rate, 2007-15 Auto dealerships 16,545 –3.1 General repair garages 79,756 0.4 Tire dealerships 19,851 0.9 Specialty repair shops 5,384 –7.6 Gas stations 105,624 0 Oil change/lube shops 7,371 –0.6 Independent body shops 34,632 –0.6 Total 269,163 –0.4 Source: Tire Business Customer concerns When customers schedule service appointments, they say they care most about getting a cost estimate up front, according to a survey by service scheduling vendor Xtime. Here's how pricing compares with other concerns. Most important % selected Cost estimate 40 Day/time of appointment 36 Transportation options 15 Choice of service advisers 8 Responses total less than 100% because of rounding. Source: Xtime Leading the way Fixed ops outpaced the companywide totals for percentage change in revenue and gross profit for the first 4 public dealership groups to report 2016 totals. Q4 2016 Fixed ops Total Fixed ops Total AutoNation Revenue 5.70% 2.60% 7.70% 3.60% Gross profit 4.70% –0.4% 7.20% 1.60% Penske Automotive Group* Revenue 1.90% –0.7% 6.40% 4.30% Gross profit 1.80% 1.40% 4.20% 3.50% Group 1 Automotive** Revenue 1.90% –4.1% 3.70% –1.8% Gross profit 0.90% –0.8% 3.20% 1.20% Asbury Automotive Group Revenue 4.50% 1.60% 5.10% –0.9% Gross profit 5.80% 1.60% 4.50% –0.2% *Global operations **U.S. operations Source: Companies



