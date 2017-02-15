AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 2/14/2017

Hyundai connects soldiers with their families

February 15, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Play button Previous Weeks
Play button Top Videos of the Year
Play button Top Videos of All Time
The Super Bowl is known for the commercials during the game but this year, one automaker placed theirs after the contest was over.
Hyundai’s ad, called “A Better Super Bowl,” visually transported three soldiers to Houston’s NRG Stadium using 360-degree pods that placed them in a suite with their family members attending the game.
The soldiers--who were on a military base in Zagan, Poland -- were surrounded by a screen that allowed them to look around the NRG suite and see the field as if they were in the stadium. The families could see the soldiers through a monitor being held by a teddy bear sitting in the suite with them.
The 90-second documentary-style ad, which aired during the first commercial break after the game, didn’t feature any products. Hyundai and its agency Innocean had to shoot a portion of it, edit and then get it approved during the game to blend the reactions into the commercial.
The spot comes in at No. 1 with 42,555,592 views, according to the rankings complied by Visible Measures.
Watch it and new spots from Alfa Romeo and Ram below.
1
NEW
A Better Super Bowl
A Better Super Bowl Hyundai
Innocean Worldwide
This week
(True Reach): 42,555,592
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
Super Bowl
Super Bowl Alfa Romeo
NA
This week
(True Reach): 19,841,599
Last week: NEW
 
3
127%
Smarter Way
Smarter Way Kia
David&Goliath
This week
(True Reach): 17,636,398
Last week: 3
 
4
26%
#PowerOfDreams
#PowerOfDreams Honda
RPA
This week
(True Reach): 8,950,770
Last week: 4
 
5
-15%
Daughter
Daughter Audi
Venables Bell & Partners
This week
(True Reach): 8,215,405
Last week: 2
 
6
51%
Man and Machine
Man and Machine Lexus
Team One
This week
(True Reach): 7,443,396
Last week: 7
 
7
-45%
Not so Pee Wee Football
Not so Pee Wee Football Buick
Engage M-1
This week
(True Reach): 2,969,543
Last week: 5
 
8
-75%
Easy Driver
Easy Driver Mercedes-Benz
Merkley and Partners
This week
(True Reach): 2,506,783
Last week: 1
 
9
RETURNEE
Made Mean
Made Mean Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,095,335
Last week: RETURNEE
 
10
NEW
Farmer
Farmer RAM
The Richards Group Dallas
This week
(True Reach): 1,388,247
Last week: NEW
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video

25

Shares

Read Next

Strategies for reducing employee turnover

Kunes lets its people promote themselves

Toyota positions two big launches: Camry and C-HR

Did CDK, Reynolds fence out a rival?

Alfa, Fiat dealers fight the factory

Tax threat heightens concern about affordability

Lexus still short of utility vehicles

Redesigned Expedition 'sets the new standard'
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters