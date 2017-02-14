Hyundai's 2018 Accent set for debut in Toronto

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

The redesigned 2018 Hyundai Accent is to make its world debut Thursday at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.

The show released teaser photos of the redesigned subcompact sedan, and Hyundai Canada posted a 10-second video providing a preview of the car.

The teaser photos are dimly lit but it’s clear that the Accent will receive a grille and headlights to match the latest Hyundai styling.

In the rear, there are large wraparound taillights.

The front end and side lines are similar to those of the Hyundai Elantra GT shown last week at the Chicago Auto Show.

The Accent sedan was last redesigned when the 2012 model was introduced at the 2011 New York auto show.

The Accent had double-digit sales growth in 2016 with U.S. deliveries of 79,766 units, even in an overall weak car market.

The 2017 Accent sedan starts at $15,580, including shipping.