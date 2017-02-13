Good, Walsworth join Automotive News

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

DETROIT -- Automotive News has made two additions to its newsroom staff.

Tim Good has joined Automotive News as a graphics/copy editor.

Good, 53, comes from the Detroit Free Press, where he served several years as news editor and front-page designer for the paper's Sunday edition. He spent six years at the Akron Beacon Journal as a designer and copy editor, and has also worked at papers in Charleston, W.Va., and Bloomington, Ind., in design and editing roles.

Good is from Indiana and graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington. He is a Marine Corps veteran.

Automotive News has also hired Jack Walsworth as Subaru reporter and website producer. He will also cover suppliers and handle general assignments. Walsworth, 22, has been an Automotive News intern in Detroit since May 2016.

Previously, he was an intern for the Cincinnati Enquirer in 2014 and The Ann Arbor News in 2015. He also interned part-time at Automotive News during his junior and senior years while studying at the University of Detroit Mercy.

Walsworth is from Geneva, Ill., and graduated from UDM in 2016 with a degree in English and communications studies.