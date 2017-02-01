Mercedes-AMG is born to be wild

Mercedes-AMG is all set for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Mercedes-Benz’s performance arm plans to run a 30-second spot dubbed “Easy Driver” in the fourth quarter of the game.

A 15-second teaser of the ad was the latest new spot to top our weekly viral video charts.

In the teaser, two bikers partake in a rough game of arm wrestle while Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild” plays over the bar’s speakers.

An extended cut of the ad was released on Jan. 26, Advertising Age, an affiliate of Automotive News, reported, and the bikers’ rough-and-tumble ways continue in it.

Eventually, one biker bursts through the bar entrance to alert the group that their bikes have blocked in. Once outside, the group sees that Peter Fonda, who starred in the 1969 movie “Easy Rider,” has blocked the bikes with his Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster.

Fonda then gets in the car, starts it up and drives off onto the open road.

The ad was directed by the Coen brothers, Joel and Ethan, whose film credits include “No Country for Old Men,” “Fargo” and “The Big Lebowski.”

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 3,383,289 views, according to the rankings complied by Visible Measures.

Watch it and new spots from Acura, Porsche, Toyota and Hyundai below.