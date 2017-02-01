AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 1/31/2017

Mercedes-AMG is born to be wild

February 1, 2017
Mercedes-AMG is all set for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Mercedes-Benz’s performance arm plans to run a 30-second spot dubbed “Easy Driver” in the fourth quarter of the game.

A 15-second teaser of the ad was the latest new spot to top our weekly viral video charts.

In the teaser, two bikers partake in a rough game of arm wrestle while Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild” plays over the bar’s speakers.

An extended cut of the ad was released on Jan. 26, Advertising Age, an affiliate of Automotive News, reported, and the bikers’ rough-and-tumble ways continue in it. 

Eventually, one biker bursts through the bar entrance to alert the group that their bikes have blocked in. Once outside, the group sees that Peter Fonda, who starred in the 1969 movie “Easy Rider,” has blocked the bikes with his Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster.

Fonda then gets in the car, starts it up and drives off onto the open road.

The ad was directed by the Coen brothers, Joel and Ethan, whose film credits include “No Country for Old Men,” “Fargo” and “The Big Lebowski.”

The spot comes in at No. 1 with 3,383,289 views, according to the rankings complied by Visible Measures.

Watch it and new spots from Acura, Porsche, Toyota and Hyundai below.

1
NEW
Easy Driver
Easy Driver Mercedes-Benz
Merkley & Partners
This week
(True Reach): 3,383,289
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
Mood Roads
Mood Roads Acura
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,208,167
Last week: NEW
 
3
NEW
Parallels
Parallels Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,841,981
Last week: NEW
 
4
16%
Made Mean
Made Mean Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,246,073
Last week: 10
 
5
-6%
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,237,534
Last week: 8
 
6
NEW
Feeling the Street 2016
Feeling the Street 2016 Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,172,080
Last week: NEW
 
7
-16%
Driving Matters
Driving Matters Mazda
The Garage/Team Mazda
This week
(True Reach): 1,160,838
Last week: 7
 
8
NEW
2017 Toyota 86
2017 Toyota 86 Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,083,373
Last week: NEW
 
9
NEW
Operation Better
Operation Better Hyundai
Innocean Worldwide
This week
(True Reach): 1,058,470
Last week: NEW
 
10
-74%
Weekend Adventure
Weekend Adventure Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,056,331
Last week: 1
 
