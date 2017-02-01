SUBARU: U.S. streaks rolls on behind crossovers, bigger deals

Subaru’s year-over-year U.S. sales have now increased for 62 consecutive months, among the longest of any brand.

Subaru of America posted record January U.S. sales of 43,879 , up 6.8 percent over January 2016 as crossovers and fatter discounts carried the brand.

Leading the way was the Outback with 13,186 units sold last month, up 18 percent from a year ago.

Subaru sold 12,853 Foresters in January, good for an 8 percent increase compared with the year earlier.

Subaru’s average incentive per vehicle nearly doubled last month to $1,120 compared with January 2016, according to data provided by ALG.

It was the best January ever for the Outback and Forester, Subaru said. January marked the 35th consecutive month of 40,000 or more sales for the brand, Subaru also noted. Subaru’s year-over-year U.S. sales have now increased for 62 consecutive months, among the longest of any brand.

Sales of Subaru’s third crossover, the Crosstrek, rose 0.9 percent to 6,507.

Impreza sales totaled 5,105 units in January, climbing 17 percent from last year.

“With the all-new Impreza arriving at retailers and already selling very well prior to the launch of its advertising campaign in mid-February, we expect an excellent start to the year,” said Jeff Walters, senior vice president of sales, in a statement.

Subaru sold 3,882 Legacy midsize sedans in January, a drop of 13 percent from last year.

Sales of the WRX and WRX STI performance models dipped 8.3 percent to 2,142 units in January. The refreshed 2018 WRX and WRX STI are expected to arrive at dealerships this spring.

Just 204 units of the BRZ coupe were sold in January, down from 361 in January 2016.

Subaru is targeting a 9 percent sales increase in 2017 for a ninth straight year of record U.S. results.