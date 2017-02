CANADA: Ford, GM post gains

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

TORONTO -- The Canadian arms of Ford Motor Co. and General Motors reported single-digit gains for January car and light truck sales on Wednesday, in contrast to modest declines in the United States.

Ford of Canada said sales increased 3.5 percent to 17,232 in January over the same month in 2016. Truck sales rose 6.1 percent to 15,371 vehicles, offsetting a 14 percent drop in car sales, to 1,861 vehicles.

GM Canada said its Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac dealers sold 14,605 vehicles in January, up 1.5 percent. Sales of Chevrolet vehicles gained 4 percent, Buick models increased 40 percent and GM utility vehicles rose 14 percent, while Cadillac sales dropped 19 percent, it said.