A much happier new year for VW dealers

Following decades of contentious factory/dealer relations and one of the largest scandals in automotive history, Volkswagen dealers were cheering and smiling following their make meeting Saturday.

What a difference a new year, a new crossover-laden product plan and a settlement averaging $1.85 million each can make.

“Both the dealer body and the brand are now pulling together with one rope,” said Hinrich Woebcken, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, after the meeting.

It was a far different mood than last year’s convention in Las Vegas, when VW dealers found themselves besieged by the automaker’s diesel scandal and feeling ignored by Germany as the automaker’s management dealt with the scandal.

Michael DiFeo, dealer principal at Linden Volkswagen in Roselle, N.J., the new chairman of the VW National Dealer Council, said the consumer buyback process is going well and about 20 percent of consumers are opting to repurchase a Volkswagen.

“It’s been operating on a dealership level smoother than anyone could have imagined,” DiFeo said.

He also said that the $1.21 billion settlement with dealers earlier this month, which will pay U.S. dealers an average of $1.85 million each over 18 months, has dealers “very satisfied” and “focused on the new product that’s coming,” such as the Atlas and three-row Tiguan.

“This taught us a lot,” former VW National Dealer Council Chairman Alan Brown said. Brown is general manager of two VW stores in suburban Dallas, which are now selling between 40 and 70 new vehicles a month, but were built for much larger volumes.

“We’re less than a year in, and we’ve satisfied the dealer network, we’re satisfying customers, we’re satisfying” environmental regulators, Brown said. The distractions are out of the way now and dealers can focus on rolling out VW’s expanded lineup of crossovers, he said.

“We didn’t want to be juggling all this and be trying to make a splash in the marketplace with these products that we’ve needed for so long,” Brown said. “The timing of this is a tremendous blessing.”